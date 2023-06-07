It has been reported that Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster is set to sign a new contract to remain with the Welsh club.

Why does Ben Foster play for Wrexham?

The former Manchester United and England goalkeeper retired from football at the end of the 2021/22 season having been relegated from the Premier League with Watford.

However, in March owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney convinced him to return to the club – 18 years after he'd spent a loan spell at the Racecourse Ground – on a short-term deal until the end of the season just past.

Since putting on the Wrexham kit once again, Foster has been a great success as he helped the team earn promotion back into the Football League, even saving a 97th-minute penalty against rivals Notts County.

And there had been talk that he could be happy to stay on next term as the club play in League 2, with the player himself hinting at a possible new deal during the bus parade.

Well, it has now been reported by TEAMtalk that the goalkeeper is indeed set to sign a new deal to stay at Wrexham for at least one more campaign.

Ben Foster of Wrexham

Will Ben Foster sign a new contract at Wrexham?

It's unclear how long that new deal might be for, but when fans were heard shouting to Foster “One more year, one more year!” during the title celebrations, the shot-stopper raised two fingers, suggesting that he could be sticking around for another few seasons instead.

To be fair to the Englishman, considering all the fun he's had of late, you can see why he'd be more than happy to commit his future to the Red Dragons.

After all, he recently explained how the club's Hollywood owners spent nearly half a million pounds on the player's end-of-season trip to Las Vegas.

He said: "The way that Rob McElhenney and Ryan put it on for us, laid it on for us, was just like nothing I've ever seen.

"We got there [Vegas] and it was just literally, land, straight to the shower, straight get changed, go to Hakkasan for dinner and then we're going to Hakkasan nightclub straight afterwards.

By the way, all expenses paid – nobody paid a penny for anything."

On the cost, he added: "Got to be £500,000, had to be at least half a million genuinely it had to be because they just looked after everything. It was phenomenal."

All in all, it looks as though The Cycling GK is here to stay.