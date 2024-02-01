After a busy month of incomings, Wrexham could cap off the January transfer window in style by welcoming one more addition to push towards League Two promotion.

Wrexham transfer news

The Hollywood pull of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney always helps, but that doesn't take away from the business that Wrexham have completed in the January transfer window, welcoming Jake Marriott from Fleetwood Town, Luke Bolton from Salford and Luke McNicholas from Sligo Rovers.

After putting pen to paper on a deal to join Wrexham, Marriott told the club's official website: “I’m really pleased to be here and happy to get the deal over the line. The club’s performances, the way they play as a team is a real key factor for me signing and the trajectory that the Club is going in is something that I want to be involved in and I’m absolutely delighted to be here.”

Manager Phil Parkinson added: "We’re really pleased to bring Jack to the Club. He’s got proven experience at a higher level and comes to us looking to make a real contribution in our second half of the season."

The Welsh side may not be done there though, with one more addition reportedly lined up. According to Nathan Salt of The Daily Mail, Reynolds and McElhenney at Wrexham are "close" to signing Jamie Lindsay from Championship side Rotherham, and there is plenty of optimism over the completion of a club record deal.

It would be some coup for the League Two side to land the Championship midfielder in a deal that would once again prove the power of Reynolds and McElhenney, thought to be well above the previous record £300,000 for Ollie Pope during the 2023 winter window.

"Terrific" Lindsay needs Wrexham move

To say that it's been a frustrating season for Lindsay so far would be an understatement, as his stats show. The midfielder has made just 13 appearances in all competitions for Rotherham, which has included just eight Championship starts. And at 28-years-old, a Wrexham move could be coming at the perfect time, especially if it ends with automatic promotion or even the League Two title.

A player who was heavily praised when he left Ross County to join Rotherham, then co-managers Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell called the midfielder a "terrific servant", via BBC Sport. Now, it is Wrexham who could benefit if they manage to get a deal over the line in the forthcoming hours remaining in the window.

Currently sat second in League Two by one point and five points adrift of leaders Stockport with a game in hand, January could quickly become the month that Wrexham look back on as the turning point in the race to seal the title this season, especially if Lindsay arrives from Rotherham for the Red Dragons.