Football FanCast brings you the latest Wrexham transfer round-up.

Wrexham have been completely transformed under the ownership of Rob McElhenney & Ryan Reynolds, with promotion to League One confirmed last week.

However, attention will soon turn to the summer transfer window, which is now just over a couple of months away, with the opportunity to strengthen ahead of what will hopefully be a push for the Championship next season.

With that being said, we have taken a look at everything transfer-related involving Wrexham.

Latest Wrexham transfer news and rumours

According to TEAMtalk, Wrexham are interested in signing Loughgall youngster Benji Magee in the summer transfer window.

However, Wrexham aren't the only side interested, as the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United and Scottish Premiership side Hibernian have kept an eye on the forward this season, who has bagged 21 goals across all competitions for the NIFL Premiership side.

Wrexham 2023/24 transfers

This past season has seen Wrexham bring in nine players over the course of two transfer windows, which were a mixture of big purchases, free transfers and loan deals.

It's safe to say that the recruitment has been top-tier for the Welsh club, as the vast majority of players on this list have played big parts already, and will hopefully continue to do so in the third tier next term.

Wrexham signings 2023/24 Player From Fee James McClean Wigan £250,000 Will Boyle Huddersfield Town Undisclosed Luke McNicholas Sligo Rovers Undisclosed Luke Bolton Salford Undisclosed Jack Marriott Fleetwood Undisclosed Liam Hall Bradford PA Free Steven Fletcher n/a Free George Evans Millwall Free Arthur Okonkwo Arsenal Loan

Wrexham 2023/24 sales

Wrexham waved goodbye to a whole host of players over the last two transfer windows, with plenty of younger players going out on loan, as well as a high-profile departure in the form of Ben Foster.