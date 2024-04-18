Quick Links

Football FanCast brings you the latest Wrexham transfer round-up.

Wrexham have been completely transformed under the ownership of Rob McElhenney & Ryan Reynolds, with promotion to League One confirmed last week.

However, attention will soon turn to the summer transfer window, which is now just over a couple of months away, with the opportunity to strengthen ahead of what will hopefully be a push for the Championship next season.

With that being said, we have taken a look at everything transfer-related involving Wrexham.

Latest Wrexham transfer news and rumours

ryan-reynolds-latest-wrexham-transfer-news-rumours-owner

According to TEAMtalk, Wrexham are interested in signing Loughgall youngster Benji Magee in the summer transfer window.

However, Wrexham aren't the only side interested, as the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United and Scottish Premiership side Hibernian have kept an eye on the forward this season, who has bagged 21 goals across all competitions for the NIFL Premiership side.

Wrexham 2023/24 transfers

james-mcclean-wrexham-transfers-confirmed-signings-2023-2024

This past season has seen Wrexham bring in nine players over the course of two transfer windows, which were a mixture of big purchases, free transfers and loan deals.

It's safe to say that the recruitment has been top-tier for the Welsh club, as the vast majority of players on this list have played big parts already, and will hopefully continue to do so in the third tier next term.

Wrexham signings 2023/24

Player

From

Fee

James McClean

Wigan

£250,000

Will Boyle

Huddersfield Town

Undisclosed

Luke McNicholas

Sligo Rovers

Undisclosed

Luke Bolton

Salford

Undisclosed

Jack Marriott

Fleetwood

Undisclosed

Liam Hall

Bradford PA

Free

Steven Fletcher

n/a

Free

George Evans

Millwall

Free

Arthur Okonkwo

Arsenal

Loan

Wrexham 2023/24 sales

wrexham-2023-2024-player-exits-transfer-departures-ben-foster

Wrexham waved goodbye to a whole host of players over the last two transfer windows, with plenty of younger players going out on loan, as well as a high-profile departure in the form of Ben Foster.

Wrexham departures 2023/24

Player

To

Fee

Jake Hyde

Yeovil Town

Free

Harry Lennon

n/a

Retired

Ben Foster

n/a

Retired

Louis Lloyd

Caernarfon

Free

Will Mountfield

n/a

Released

Dan Jones

Colwyn Bay

Free

Ryan Austin

Caernarfon

Free

Kai Calderbank-Park

n/a

Released

Reece Hall-Johnson

Barnet

Free

Rory Watson

Doncaster Rovers

Free

Tom Jenkins

n/a

Released

Malik Dijksteel

n/a

Released

Scott Butler

Nantwich Town

Loan

Kai Evans

Nantwich Town

Free

Billy Waters

Doncaster Rovers

Loan

Owen Cushion

Colwyn Bay

Loan

Scott Butler

Marine FC

Loan

Luke McNicholas

Sligo Rovers

End of loan