Since the takeover of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at Wrexham, the Welsh club have enjoyed a fitting Hollywood script, which is yet to reach its end. Last season saw things get even better, with Phil Parkinson's side securing the National League title, and, therefore, promotion to League Two, and back to the Football League for the first time since the 2007/08 season.

Ending 15 years of misery, it seems as though the actors are only just getting started, with their sights firmly set on League Two, and ensuring success in the next few years.

When the Hollywood duo first arrived, there may have been some hesitation when it came to supporting them. After all, why Wrexham? And then when the cameras came out for the documentary, more fans may have been slightly wary. Yet, so far, they've simply understood the club from the bottom to the very top.

They arrived without an ounce of knowledge about a sport they even called soccer previously. Now, it could be said that Reynolds and McElhenney are one of the best ownership partnerships in football, based on just how far Wrexham have come.

In League Two, such is their ambition, they'll be looking to do more than just survive. And, with that said, Phil Parkinson recently revealed his transfer plans for this summer.

Who are Wrexham going to sign this summer?

Speaking to the TWS Sports Podcast, Parkinson said: "I don't think we need loads of players. I think we already got 20-plus players and if we can bring one or two key players, then I will be happy. If we didn't and we continued with the same squad, I won't be complaining.

"We are looking abroad as well. So we are looking at those markets as well. There's been new rules brought in recently, the rules to bring in a couple of foreign players have been relaxed, so we are looking at those markets as well. Obviously, it's quite complex judging players at those levels. We are looking across the board really, and we are trying to get the best quality we can in our budget."

Playing at the Racecourse Ground – the oldest international football ground still in use since hosting its first international match on 5 March 1877 – the club will hope to see some exciting new faces arrive over the coming months.

With the summer transfer window well underway, Wrexham are reportedly interested in making a move for Bristol City's Kai Naismith this summer, according to Thomas Wynne Lewis of North Wales Live.

The versatile defender made 25 appearances for the Robins in the Championship last season, and would be an incredible coup for the Welsh side, given his quality to play far higher than the League Two level.

The fact that Wrexham have even been linked with a Championship defender shows just how far they've come. Players are attracted to the Reynolds and McElhenney project. They are willing to drop a level or two just to benefit from where the duo could take the club in the future.

We saw Paul Mullin make the drop-down to the National League in 2021, and he has thrived since, finding the back of the net a sensational 74 times in just 90 appearances for the club.

So, whether it be transfer targets in England or abroad, the attraction to play for Wrexham is there for all to see this summer.