Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Wrexham will probably not be looking to sign Morten Gamst Pedersen despite his recent come and get me plea.

Who do Wrexham want to sign this summer?

The Red Dragons may well be in for a busy summer as celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney look to help establish the club back in the football league.

Indeed, after a 15-year absence, the Welsh outfit will be playing in League 2 next term and so it's likely that new signings will be made to improve the squad.

Due to Wrexham's popularity, it seems some players are even angling for a move. For example, former Blackburn Rovers star Gamst Pedersen recently said he want to join.

When asked by SportBible, he said: "Yeah, I would love to. Why not? Of course. Maybe if you tag me in a social media post, Ryan Reynolds could read this, and we get a chance to meet…"

However, while speaking about the player to Football FanCast, insider Jones suggested that he wasn't going to be a target for Wrexham.

The journalist explained: "It's good for their profile that suddenly you've got ex-Premier League players that are going to be desperate to play for you.

"I'll be honest, I don't see Wrexham really going down a path where they are looking to recruit players like this.

"Like they're not looking to become a retirement home at the moment. They're looking to build something special and meaningful.

"Ben Foster was a bit of a one-off. That's not kind of an example of how this club looks to move forward."

Who is Morten Gamst Pedersen?

Seeing as the Norwegian has played 259 Premier League games over the course of his career, once upon a time he may have been a great signing.

However, now aged 41, Pedersen has not played in England for nearly a decade and now turns out for Ranheim in the second tier of Norway.

In that interview, he also outlined his position, saying: "I play more centrally now. I can play as a central midfield or a number 10; more like a playmaker role. I also play on the wing as well, because if you get a full-back that's good to overlap, that's perfect for me. I'll use my strength on my left foot. I prefer to play further up the pitch."

However, even if Wrexham are looking for a player in that part of the field, it's hard not to agree with Jones in feeling that Reynolds and McElhenney would be better off finding a slightly more youthful option.