Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson will be pleased at how well the club has adjusted to League One football this season. At the time of writing, they currently sit in third position, just two points behind leaders Birmingham City.

A third successive promotion would be incredible for the club - owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - although this rise up the footballing pyramid was perhaps expected given the money put into the side.

Nevertheless, Parkinson will be using the January transfer window to arrange some new signings, while potentially moving on players who are currently not warranting game time or have just a few months on their remaining contracts.

The five previous January signings made by Wrexham Player Club signed from Year Luke McNicholas Sligo Rovers 2024 Jack Marriott Fleetwood Town 2024 Luke Bolton Salford 2024 Andy Cannon Hull City 2023 Eoghan O'Connell Charlton Athletic 2023 Via Transfermarkt

There is still plenty of time left for the club to make the necessary changes required to take them from League One to the Championship and we take a look at the potential ins and outs which could occur at Wrexham this month…

Potential Wrexham Incomings

Patrick Bamford (Leeds United)

A few seasons ago, Patrick Bamford was shining in the Premier League for Leeds United, scoring 17 goals for the club in the top flight during the 2020/21 campaign.

Since then, he hasn’t quite lived up to those performances, failing to score over ten goals during a single season. He has endured his fair share of injury issues over the previous three seasons, missing a total of 50 games for his club.

Towards the end of 2024, journalist Ben Jacobs reported that Wrexham were showing interest in a move for Bamford, as the club were looking to sign a proven Championship striker to aid their promotion charge.

There is no doubt the Englishman would be an ideal signing, but a move does appear to be a tad unrealistic. The 31-year-old is currently earning £70k per week at Leeds, as per Capology. Considering the highest earner at Wrexham was taking home £7.2k per week as of last season, Parkinson would have to smash his previous wage structure to sign the once-capped Englishman.

Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle)

Another Championship centre-forward who is on Parkinson's radar is Ryan Hardie, who plays for Plymouth Argyle.

According to Football League World, the League One side could be set to face a battle with Huddersfield Town over the Scot, who has shone during his time in the south-west.

The 27-year-old has scored 64 goals for the club since joining in 2020, including 12 in the second tier last season. If a bid of around £2m is made, Wrexham could be on to a winner.

He has struggled in the league this season, scoring a solitary effort from the penalty spot, but considering his record in League One - 49 goal contributions in 131 games - perhaps he is the player to push the club into the top two.

Cauley Woodrow (Luton Town)

The links to Championship strikers continue, this time with Luton Town's Cauley Woodrow. The Hatters forward has been linked with a move to Wrexham by Football Insider, which believes Parkinson is showing interest in the player.

The 30-year-old featured 24 times in the Premier League for Luton after their stunning promotion to the top flight, though he only found the net once all campaign.

With no goals this term, Woodrow has struggled, and this could see Wrexham make their move this month to bring him to the third tier.

The Hatters are only beginning to move away from the Championship relegation places and this could potentially impact whether they would be willing to sell the striker to Parkinson's side this month, though Rob Edwards' recent departure could throw another spanner in the works.

If Wrexham are able to strike a deal, it could be a shrewd piece of business, especially if he can return to the form he showed during his time with Barnsley, where he netted 53 goals in all competitions.

Potential Wrexham departures

Steven Fletcher

Steven Fletcher joined the club ahead of the 2023/24 season, going on to score eight times as Wrexham finished second in League Two.

So far this term, the Scot has five goals, with four coming in just six games over the festive period to spur his team to third place in the league.

With this record, why would Parkinson want to lose him? Firstly, he is 37 and will be 38 by the time the 2025/26 campaign comes around. Secondly, his contract expires this summer.

The manager has made it clear he is looking to bring a Championship-level striker in this month, and if he succeeds, it could signal the end of the road for Fletcher, who would perhaps struggle if Wrexham were promoted to the second tier.

Much will depend on whether Parkinson can sign the players he wants before the transfer window closes. If he does, moving Fletcher on for a fee might be the best course of action.

James Jones

According to The Athletic, nine players at Wrexham are expected to leave due to their contracts expiring in six months, with James Jones one name on the list.

The 28-year-old hasn’t had much impact on the pitch this season, making just six appearances for the club as injuries have plagued what could be his final season in Wales.

Appearing to be surplus to requirements, this could see Parkinson place Jones up for sale this month in order to secure a fee for the midfielder, freeing up some space in his first-team squad in the process.

Jacob Mendy

Another name on The Athletic's list is Jacob Mendy, who will be desperate to move away from the club in order to kickstart his career.

Following a season where he made 36 appearances for Wrexham, scoring twice and grabbing five assists, the left-back has played only four League One games this term.

Aged 28, the Gambia international is certainly in the peak years of his career, and with his contract also expiring this summer, Parkinson would surely rather receive a fee for Mendy this month than lose him for nothing when the season finishes.