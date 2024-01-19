#

Team

P

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Points

Form

1

Chelsea

10

8

1

1

32

11

21

25

WWWLW

2

Man City

10

7

1

2

26

7

19

22

LWWWW

3

Arsenal

10

7

1

2

24

10

14

22

WWWWL

4

Man Utd

10

5

3

2

25

11

14

18

WLWWL

5

Liverpool

10

5

3

2

15

11

4

18

DLWDW

6

Tottenham

10

4

3

3

15

20

-5

15

DDLLW

7

Aston Villa

11

4

0

7

13

22

-9

12

WLLWW

8

Everton

10

3

2

5

9

19

-10

11

LDWWL

9

Leicester

11

2

4

5

15

22

-7

10

DLDDL

10

Brighton

10

2

2

6

10

22

-12

8

WLLDL

11

West Ham

10

1

2

7

8

21

-13

5

LLLLD

12

Bristol City

10

1

2

7

10

26

-16

5

LDLDL

Last updated: 19th January 2024, 10.40pm

Key

  • Champions League second round qualifying: 1st, 2nd
  • Champions League first round qualifying: 3rd
  • Relegation: 12th