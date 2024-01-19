|
#
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Points
|
Form
|
1
|
Chelsea
|
10
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
32
|
11
|
21
|
25
|
|
2
|
Man City
|
10
|
7
|
1
|
2
|
26
|
7
|
19
|
22
|
|
3
|
Arsenal
|
10
|
7
|
1
|
2
|
24
|
10
|
14
|
22
|
|
4
|
Man Utd
|
10
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
25
|
11
|
14
|
18
|
|
5
|
Liverpool
|
10
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
15
|
11
|
4
|
18
|
|
6
|
Tottenham
|
10
|
4
|
3
|
3
|
15
|
20
|
-5
|
15
|
|
7
|
Aston Villa
|
11
|
4
|
0
|
7
|
13
|
22
|
-9
|
12
|
|
8
|
Everton
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
9
|
19
|
-10
|
11
|
|
9
|
Leicester
|
11
|
2
|
4
|
5
|
15
|
22
|
-7
|
10
|
|
10
|
Brighton
|
10
|
2
|
2
|
6
|
10
|
22
|
-12
|
8
|
|
11
|
West Ham
|
10
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
8
|
21
|
-13
|
5
|
|
12
|
Bristol City
|
10
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
10
|
26
|
-16
|
5
|
Last updated: 19th January 2024, 10.40pm
Key
- Champions League second round qualifying: 1st, 2nd
- Champions League first round qualifying: 3rd
- Relegation: 12th