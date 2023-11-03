The Women's Super League is gearing up for match day five this weekend, and the league has just revealed which referees will be officiating each game as the most competitive start to the competition continues to take shape at both ends of the table.

With this in mind, Football FanCast has pieced together a handy guide for each game, who the referee in charge is, as well as what it could mean for the teams involved using stats from Football-Lineups.

WSL fixtures 4th-5th November Aston Villa vs Chelsea 4th Nov, 12.30pm Arsenal vs Manchester City 5th Nov, 12.30pm Liverpool vs Leicester City 5th Nov, 2pm Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton 5th Nov, 2pm West Ham United vs Bristol City 5th Nov, 3pm Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United 5th Nov, 6.45pm

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Referee: Abi Byrne

Matches 3 Yellow Cards 8 Red Cards 1 Penalties Awarded 1

The first Women's Super League game of the weekend kicks off on Saturday when Chelsea, the winners in the previous four campaigns, face an Aston Villa side yet to claim a point this term in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The referee taking charge of this fixture is Abi Byrne, who will have Georgia Ball and Nicoleta Bria join her as assistant referees.

So far this season, in the women's game, Byrne has officiated three games, while she has also been present at EFL Trophy and National League fixtures.

Dishing out eight yellow cards, one red card and awarding a penalty in just three women's football fixtures this campaign already, she isn't afraid to make big calls and punish reckless challenges.

Byrne has refereed Women's FA Cup finals previously, and officiating pedigree runs in the family, with husband George Byrne holding the whistle in EFL Championship games.

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Referee: Rebecca Welch

Matches 1 Red Cards 1 Yellow Cards 6 Penalties Awarded 0

Moving on to another broadcasted game, Arsenal and Manchester City will face each other in the second game of the weekend, and the two sides are expected to cross paths in the table throughout this campaign as both fight for European qualification next season.

Rebecca Welch is the referee in charge, with Natalie Aspinall and Sophie Dennington joining her as assistants. So far this season, Welch has only refereed one Women's Super League fixture, but her solitary appearance didn't come without controversy.

In the Aston Villa vs Man United curtain-raiser, she dismissed Kirsty Hanson while the Villans looked good value for all three points. But the red card, which produced backlash - most vehemently from manager Carla Ward - changed the outcome of the fixture and Villa have struggled to make amends since.

Upon Welch's return, it wouldn't be a surprise if she was to try to keep a lid on a slower and less headline-producing fixture. However, this game is a significant one and will almost certainly demand big decisions in big moments.

Liverpool vs Leicester City

Referee: Phoebe Cross

Matches 1 Yellow Cards 3 Red Cards 0 Penalties Awarded 0

Now, attention turns to the traditional 2pm Sunday kick-offs. First up, Liverpool and Leicester City do battle in what is an intriguing fixture between two teams that have raised one or two eyebrows so far, with both clubs seemingly on an upward trajectory following disappointing 2022/23 campaigns.

As was the case with Arsenal vs Man City referee Welch, Prenton Park welcomes just Phoebe Cross' second game in charge this season. She is joined by assistant referees Aimee Keir and Ade Soneye.

Across men's and women's football, Cross' only refereeing duty of this term came in Brighton's 3-0 away victory over Birmingham City in the Women's League Cup.

In this fixture, she only produced three yellow cards. A relatively inexperienced referee, Cross kept a cool head throughout last season too, with her card count remaining low and without any reds.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Referee: Emily Heaslip

Matches 2 Yellow cards 12 Red Cards 2 Penalties Awarded 0

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton will be thrilled to learn they've been given the most controversial WSL referee of the season when these two sides meet this weekend.

Emily Heaslip had her name soured in Manchester when she was responsible for producing two red cards in the game between Man City and Chelsea, which included the bewildering dismissal of Alex Greenwood for time-wasting in the first half.

That game also saw another 8 yellow cards held aloft - the most of any other league fixture this season. Meanwhile, upon the final whistle, Heaslip was escorted by security to rescue the heated occasion from further problems.

Heaslip will be joined by assistant referees Lisa Rashid and Matt Joyce on Sunday afternoon.

West Ham vs Bristol City

Referee: Kirsty Dowle

Matches 3 Yellow Cards 6 Red Cards 0 Penalties Awarded 0

Bristol City, like Aston Villa, are still searching for their first points of the new season as the only promoted side from last campaign's Championship. Standing in their way of such ambitions are West Ham, who have earned four points from four games to ensure they stay above the dotted line in the campaign's early stages.

Referee Kirsty Dowle will be joined by Isabel Chaplin and Gareth Dunn on Sunday afternoon for the whistleblower's third WSL fixture of the season.

So far, Dowle has had a habit of awarding plenty of fouls, however, only six have resulted in yellow cards, while no red cards have been brandished yet, as well as no penalties being awarded.

In fact, in her last 16 games across all competitions, Dowle's only penalty award came in the U21 Premier League International Cup competition, proving her tendency to let the natural flow of the game persist.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

Referee: Jane Simms

Matches 1 Yellow Cards 2 Red Cards 0 Penalties Awarded 1

Perhaps the most experienced WSL referee of the lot will be in charge when Brighton & Hove Albion welcome high-flying Manchester United to Broadfield Stadium in the final game of matchday 5.

Jane Simms, assisted by Ceri Williams and David Middleton, has been a referee for over 20 years. However, this season, she has only overseen one WSL fixture so far.

In the eventful and exciting 2-4 match between Bristol City and Leicester City, Simms awarded 23 fouls, to which two produced yellow cards and a penalty being given.

Despite this high-profile showing, these two sides can rest easy knowing they are in good hands in the officiating department.