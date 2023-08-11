Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to submit an offer for Corinthians defender Murillo, as Gary O'Neil looks to get his first signing over the line after making the move to the club,

So far this summer, the Midlands club have made just one signing with the Premier League season edging closer and closer.

What's the latest on Murillo to Wolves?

The Midlands club are prepared to bid €12m (£10m) for the defender this summer, according to Goal Brasil, via Sport Witness, who claim that Corinthians are unlikely to accept the offer, given that they rejected the same offer from Fiorentina.

If Wolves want to secure Murillo's signature then they may need to act fast after Fiorentina's bid was rejected, as reports in Brazil via Sport Witness suggest that Nottingham Forest are also interested in the central defender, and are willing to spend €15m (£13m) this summer.

Even Forest's bid may not be enough, however, with Corinthians reportedly requesting €20m (£17m) for their defender in the current transfer window.

Out of the two Midlands clubs, it is Forest who have shown their spending power this summer, welcoming Anthony Elanga, Chris Wood on a permanent deal, as well as Ola Aina, and Matt Turner for a reported combined €43m (£38m).

Wolves, meanwhile, have welcomed just one reinforcement, welcoming Matt Doherty back to the club, and also making deals for Matheus Cunha and Boubacar Traore permanent this summer.

Following the exit of Julen Lopetegui, and the appointment of O'Neil, whether they welcome Murillo this summer or not, Wolves are in a state of chaos as we enter the Premier League campaign.

Who is Murillo?

Clearly highly rated in Brazil, given his reported price-tag, Murillo has plenty of time to get even better, given the fact that he's still only 21-years-old.

Featuring 28 times for Corinthians last season, the central defender already comes with plenty of first-team experience, despite his young age.

Wolves could do with a centre-back, too, following the permanent exit of Conor Coady to Championship side Leicester City this summer. Replacing an ageing player with one of the up and full of potential would represent solid business at Molinuex this summer.

The only concern may be Murillo's height. Standing at 5 foot 9, the defender isn't exactly an imposing centre-back. But, as proven by Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez, who helped the Red Devils and David de Gea to the Golden Glove last season, height isn't necessarily the most important trait.

O'Neil will be well aware of just how important it is to get the rest of the summer window right, and how crucial it is that his new side get off to a solid start in the Premier League.

Wolves square off against Manchester United at Old Trafford in their opening match of the season, in one of the toughest starts that they could have asked for.

With negotiations still in the early stages, it is incredibly unlikely that we'll see Murillo in a Wolves shirt for that game. Though, it must be said, if the Midlands side are willing to finally spend money this summer, it could certainly be a deal to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.