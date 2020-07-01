Adams Park

Key information about Adams Park

Adams Park was built back in 1990 and is now the home of League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers FC. The ground itself is located in a valley at the end of the Sands Industrial Estate and has that idyllic surrounding with the forest around it on three different sides.

The capacity of the stadium stands at 10,137 with a pitch size of 105 x 68m and no running track surrounding the pitch. The surface is covered with Desso GrassMaster’s hybrid grass that’s a mix of natural grass and artificial fibre.

At the moment, the highest ever attendance was recorded in 2005 for Wycombe’s clash with Chelsea when there were 10,000 in the stands.

A history of Adams Park

Before they moved to Adams Park upon its opening in 1990, Wycombe Wanderers were settled at Loakes Park but wanted to leave it since 1960. It finally happened when the area in which the old stadium was situated was earmarked for the site of development of the Wycombe Hospital so the club decided to sell the land and move away.

The initial capacity when the stadium was opened for the 1990/91 season stood at 6,000 with 1,267 seats in the Main Stand but that would change over the years. The name Adams Park was coined as a tribute to the benefactor and former captain Frank Adams who actually bought the land for the former stadium and whose sale eventually made the move possible in the first place.

Some of the first improvements to the ground were made in 1993 when the club also entered the Football League, increasing the capacity to 9,000 along with the addition of crush barriers on the terraces. The following years brought more refurbishment to the ground, including the erection of a 4,990-seater Woodlands Stand behind the Woodlands Terrace.

With many high-profile teams often visiting the ground, prompting more interest and the need of further increase on the capacity, Adams Park reached its peak with a limit of 10,000 supporters to comply with council regulations since the positioning of the ground was a problem when huge crowds of people were leaving the stadium and flooding onto the streets.

Further developments were made over the years and in 2002 as rugby union team London Wasps became tenants to Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park. The two teams would then add a third ‘roommate’ in 2016 when Reading Women joined the fray but by that time, the rugby team was already gone, having decided to move in 2014.

In July 2005, when Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea came to town and Adams Park registered it’s record attendance of 10,000, filling up the stadium completely. It was also around that time that the first plans to expand the ground were mooted so that it can comply with the Rugby Football Union regulations for Premiership grounds in the future.

There have been multiple different plans to revamp the ground over the years. In 2006, they added a new club shop and offices, in 2007, new plans were announced by Steve Hayes who wanted to build an entirely new stadium. Interestingly enough, in 2008, he would become 100% owner of the club.

Adams Park also contains two hospitality suites – the Caledonian Suite and the Woodlands Suite – and a bar called Monty’s, named after late club president Monty Seymour. The newest plans of redevelopment date back to 2011 and were announced by Hayes again but that was also mooted in the end when Wycombe District Council decided to abandon the project after losing faith in the whole idea.

Tickets to watch Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park

All the tickets to watch Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park can be found on the club’s official website. The most expensive tickets for adults in the Frank Adams Stand cost £24 while children under the age of 12 can watch the games for free.

Of course, the club also offers season tickets but their availability depends on the current ticket-holders and their willingness to abandon their place or renew the membership.

