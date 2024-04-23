Everton could yet be set for a new or revised punishment over alleged breaches of financial fair play, and it could be the oddest one yet.

Everton win FFP derby

Despite their two seperate points deductions to date, Everton took a massive step towards Premier League safety with a hard-fought win over Nottingham Forest, who have also seen points taken away for similar breaches.

Goals from Idrissa Gueye and Dwight McNeil saw Sean Dyche's side come away from Goodison Park with all three points on Sunday lunchtime, and moved them a massive five points clear of the threat of relegation, while also seeing them head four clear of their opponents.

Better yet, they have a game in hand on both Luton Town and Nottingham Forest, which could see them move as far as eight points clear of safety with just 12 left to play for, though it is against title chasing Liverpool.

The Premier League relegation run in Game Everton Luton Town Nottingham Forest 34 Liverpool (H) N/A N/A 35 Brentford (H) Wolves (A) Manchester City (H) 36 Luton (A) Everton (H) Sheffield United (A) 37 Sheffield United (H) West Ham (A) Chelsea (H) 38 Arsenal (A) Fulham (H) Burnley (A)

They face three sides immediately in and around them between their clash with Liverpool and a final day showdown with Arsenal, with the Toffees taking on Luton Town, Sheffield United and Brentford. Three points against the Hatters in particular is likely to go a long way towards staying in the division.

Though far from mathematically safe, given the fixtures left for each side, Everton would be plenty of people's bet to stay in the division, pulling off a great escape for the third successive season. That is if FFP doesn't hit them a third time.

Everton could be hit with strange punishment - Wyness

Former Everton chief Kieth Wyness has tipped Everton to receive perhaps the strangest FFP punishment ever. Speaking to Football Insider, he claimed that they could receive a never seen before deduction of just half a Premier League point.

This comes because Everton opted to appeal their second points deduction, having successfully appealed their first and seeing their 10 point penalty fall to six.

And Wyness is "very concerned" that this action could see them handed another penalty, which may only consist of a half point but may prove crucial come the final day of the season.

“I think a suspended points deduction would be good,” Wyness said. “I’m still very concerned about where this could go and whether it could be a half-point deduction or if it is cancelled entirely.

“It is still strange and we don’t know where we will end up – half a point could still be key for Everton this season after they took a hit to their goal difference this week.“

A decision is expected before the end of the campaign after the appeal was fast-tracked, but there is no date with destiny for Everton just yet.