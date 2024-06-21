A former chief executive officer says one £60 million player from his ex-club is in talks to join Arsenal, with negotiations ongoing behind the scenes.

Midfielders linked with moves to Arsenal this summer

Uncertainty surrounds the future of current engine room ace Thomas Partey, and Mohamed Elneny is already confirmed to be leaving Hale End on June 30.

While Arsenal elected to extend Jorginho's contract, manager Mikel Arteta is still looking to bring in another midfielder who can compete with or partner star man Declan Rice in the middle of the park.

Many names have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, including the likes of Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and Everton ace Amadou Onana.

Zubimendi is happy at Real Sociedad despite Arsenal being willing to pay his release clause, so the Gunners may well turn to Guimaraes as an alternative given the Brazilian's phenomenal campaign on Tyneside. Reports suggest Arsenal could make a player-plus-cash offer for Guimaraes, in an effort to avoid paying £100 million (Football Transfers), but it may well still be a difficult deal to pull off this summer.

Onana, meanwhile, could be sacrificed by the Toffees in an attempt to comply with PSR and make a big-money sale by June 30. Everton reportedly value Onana up to £60 million, with the Belgian even called one of Europe's most exciting talents by Roberto Martinez.

"He's a really exciting footballer. I know sometimes when we speak about players it's very difficult to measure potential," he told Sky Sports News.

"We're talking about a 20-year-old boy that is probably one of the most talented young players at that age in European football. That's how excited we are in Belgium.

Amadou Onana's stats for Everton in all competitions last season Total (Transfermarkt) Appearances 37 Goals 3 Assists 1 Bookings 5 Minutes played 2,704

"He's already played in two major leagues in Germany and France, he joined Lille for a big fee and nothing is going to faze him to go into a new project after a big transfer fee.

"He has the physicality and the presence of a player Everton fans know very well - a Marouane Fellaini type. I can understand the excitement around Everton, this is one of the most exciting prospects in European football at this time."

Onana "in negotiations" over joining Arsenal

Now, speaking to Football Insider, Everton's ex-chief executive officer Keith Wyness has made a very interesting claim regarding the midfielder. Indeed, he says that Onana is in ongoing negotiations over a move to Arsenal, with Wyness sharing what he's heard from sources.

“Onana is one who I think will go. I believe from my sources there is interest from Arsenal, and that’s something which could materialise," said Wyness.

“He’s exactly the kind of player Arteta likes, and I’ve heard certainly that negotiations are ongoing. We’d all like to keep Branthwaite. The way Man United and Ratcliffe have handled that negotiation has been very poor.

“As for Everton, the point is that everything we do is managed for the long-term, and the age of the squad is at the core of that."