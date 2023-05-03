Tottenham Hotspur's manager search is a baffling one as Daniel Levy is seemingly biding his time until the summer before taking the plunge.

This is a decision he has been made despite some of the best options on the market, such as Mauricio Pochettino and Julian Nagelsmann, being free agents now.

In a baffling turn of events, it now appears as though the Lilywhites will be seeking to poach a boss from another club, in a similar fashion to Chelsea's decision to snatch Graham Potter from Brighton and Hove Albion.

This was an experiment which lasted all of seven months before free-spending American Todd Boehly got bored of the Englishman.

Such failure has culminated in a devastating stain in the Blues' history, as they are set to eclipse the club's lowest-ever points tally unless they win four of their last five Premier League matches.

Whilst things in north London might not seem that bad, it remains an outfit that needs complete revamping to rid the dressing room of this loser's mentality.

That therefore draws questions regarding the rumours linking them with a move for Xabi Alonso, who might be enjoying his time in management now, but would surely be a risk hardly worth taking when so many better alternatives exist.

How good has Xabi Alonso's managerial career been?

Having enjoyed a career in management that has spanned just 129 games, most of which have been with Real Sociedad's 'B' team, the Spaniard is far from experienced.

However, since joining Bayer Leverkusen, the former Liverpool midfielder has begun to showcase the potential that lies within this 41-year-old tactician.

Having won 17 of the 37 games whilst in Germany, with a points-per-game average of 1.87, this has been a successful venture thus far.

He has maintained this fine form in a 3-4-3 shape, with a style that aims to dominate the game and play their football in the opposition's half. Therefore, they utilise a hard press without the ball, and quick passing movement when in possession.

One of his player's Jeremie Frimpong, has been quick to praise the work of his new boss: "You can look at our performances and see that our style has changed. He is a great coach, he came and gave us new energy, it was a fresh start."

For all this promise though, Alonso remains woefully inexperienced to take on a job of this magnitude.

Potter had shone on the south coast, with his work in propelling the Seagulls forward and capturing the nation's attention. Yet, at Stamford Bridge, the 47-year-old would win just 12 of his 31 games, also losing 11 times.

Betting on youth is a method that has seldom worked in the dugouts of many big clubs lately. Patrick Vieira, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard all enjoyed fine playing careers akin to Alonso, yet could not translate that into further success in English top-fight management.

Levy cannot afford a risk like this during such an imperative crossroads in the club's history. It would only result in their fall to the position Chelsea currently finds themselves in, or perhaps even worse.