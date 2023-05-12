Tottenham Hotspur have a seemingly ever-expanding list of potential managers to succeed Antonio Conte, yet on the surface no progress is ever made on progressing towards just one candidate.

The likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique have both stood as fine out-of-work options, yet chairman Daniel Levy remains patient, much to the frustration of his fanbase.

To only exacerbate these grievances, recent information has come to light to suggest that, should the Lilywhites fail in their pursuit of German, a number of backup bosses remain; more options for the chairman to sift through.

This information came courtesy of The Times' Tom Alnutt, speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, who claimed:

"If they can’t persuade him [Nagelsmann] to take over, and we know there are obstacles there, the second-tier list is a list of names that tick all of the profile boxes we mention there now, Ruben Amorim, De Zerbi, Xabi Alonso there’s interest there now."

It is clear that he is seeking out a young and progressive boss, given the oldest within that group is Roberto De Zerbi at 43, and for that he should earn praise. However, not if it comes at the detriment of quality.

This appointment cannot be made with any biases, or without a solid foundation for why someone should be given the post. It is a move Levy cannot afford to get wrong at this juncture after so many failures to come before.

Therefore, of those on that list, the young Spaniard must be desperately avoided.

Would Xabi Alonso be a success at Spurs?

Considering the former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder has only enjoyed 131 games in management, the first problem regarding his potential appointment arises. He is woefully inexperienced at the top, top level.

Not only that, but the bulk of those have been whilst overseeing Real Sociedad B, with Bayer Leverkusen his first true job as a head coach across Europe's top five divisions. Therefore, this reduces that aforementioned figure to just 33 games for a club of note, with a 1.76 points-per-game average, which is respectable but hardly outstanding.

To compare this with Nagelsmann, who is six years his junior, the former Bayern Munich tactician has overseen 388 games, of which only 73 were for a youth or B team.

Conversely, his points-per-game average in senior management is therefore elevated to 1.92, although he has already shown his true qualities in first propelling Hoffenheim into the Champions League, later winning the Bundesliga with the Bavarian giants too.

The two are incomparable in terms of stature, and although the future seems bright for Alonso, north London is not the place to be learning on the job. They need success, and they need it with immediacy.

To trade one young coach for another is fine but not when the gulf in experience and quality is so large.

Nagelsmann is so far ahead of his alternative, and if he is to be their main backup, things may start to look bleak should Levy's main target reject their proposal.