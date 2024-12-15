As Manchester United prepare to welcome much-needed reinforcements, one target is reportedly intrigued by Ruben Amorim's project in what should hand the Red Devils quite the boost.

Man Utd transfer news

If Amorim or the rest of those at Old Trafford thought that the former Sporting boss was going to solve all of their problems before the end of the season, then they've been given a major reality check in recent weeks. Amorim's system is complex and, simply put, some of his current options that Erik ten Hag left behind do not suit the style that he wants to implement.

That doesn't mean there aren't some players who are already thriving under Amorim, however, with Rasmus Hojlund's midweek brace to drag Manchester United to victory over Viktoria Plzen in midweek summing up his recent burst of form.

The Dane looks destined to become Amorim's main man on current form and could yet receive the help he needs in the form of an attacking partner when 2025 arrives. According to Caught Offside, Manchester United target Xavi Simons is now intrigued by Amorim's project and INEOS could now hijack a deal to sign the Dutchman ahead of Liverpool and Barcelona next year.

Currently on loan at RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain, £159,000-a-week Simons is reportedly unlikely to stay put at either his loan or permanent club next year, opening the door for the likes of United to make their move.

If anyone would suit one of the two advanced midfielder roles behind Hojlund in Amorim's 3-4-2-1 system, then it is undoubtedly Simons.

"Complete" Simons would be perfect for Amorim

Despite seemingly being destined for greatness for several years, Simons is only just getting started at just 21 years old and finally stealing the show after leaving PSG on loan. Putting any concerns over his ability to reach his potential to bed last season, the Dutchman scored 10 goals and assisted a further 15 on loan at Leipzig last season, before following that up with three goals and two assists in an injury-struck campaign this time around.

When Simons is back fit and firing, however, United should keep a close eye on his development into potentially one of the most talented attacking midfielders in Europe's top five leagues. The thought, alone, of a partnership between Simons and Bruno Fernandes behind Hojlund is enough to get Old Trafford minds ticking, but Amorim must see a fantasy become a welcome reality in 2025.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Xavi Simons Bruno Fernandes Goals 2 3 Assists 1 5 Key Passes 14 31 Minutes 615 1,249

Simons has unsurprisingly been the centre of praise since last season, including from former teammate Dani Olmo, who said via the Bundesliga website: "Xavi is a different player. He has shown that so far in the time he has been here. We connect really well on the pitch but he can also do things on his own.

"He has an amazing dribbling technique, finishing as well. He’s a really complete player and for us, for our system, for how we play, our ideas, the coaches’ ideas, it is perfect for us."