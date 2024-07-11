We are just days away from the final of the 2024 European Championships, and while the world will be watching on to see whether it's a first title for England or a fourth one for Spain, scouting departments across Europe will be keeping an eye out for potential acquisitions.

Both sides are packed to the brim with players touted for moves this summer, such as Nico Williams and Dani Olmo for La Roja or Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze for the Three Lions.

However, if recent reports are to be believed, another star in the Spanish team has caught Arsenal's eye, a star who could well be the Gunners' next Granit Xhaka.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Spain, Arsenal have maintained their interest in Real Sociedad's midfield star Mikel Merino ahead of a potential move this summer.

Alongside the Gunners, the story has revealed that several other Premier League sides are also keen to bring the Spanish international to England, but as things stand, it is the North Londoners who are the most interested and, therefore, currently the most likely to secure his services.

There is no mention of a potential price, but a separate story from earlier this week revealed that he could be available for around £21m due to his contract expiring next summer.

In all, it looks like a remarkably straightforward transfer to get over the line for Arsenal, and with his impressive form for Sociedad and comparisons to Xhaka, one that they shouldn't miss out on.

Merino's comparisons to Xhaka

So, first things first, where does this comparison to Xhaka come from? Well, it stems from data analyst Ben Mattinson, who claimed that Merino had the talent and skill set to "play the exact role Xhaka did previously."

However, he went one step further, arguing that the Spaniard could "bring better defensive ability" to the role thanks to his "better aerial dominance" and "quality clipped passes."

This might sound like quite a leap to some, given the Swiss captain's incredible displays last season and genuine importance to Arsenal the campaign before, but based on the Sociedad ace's underlying numbers, he looks like he could be the perfect left eight for the Gunners.

Merino's FBref scout report Stats Per 90 Percentile Aerial Duels won 5.99 Top 1% Non-Penalty Goals 0.20 Top 6% Touches in the Opposition's Penalty Area 2.89 Top 7% Non-Penalty Expected Goals 0.16 Top 12% Clearances 2.02 Top 12% Tackles 2.66 Top 17% All Stats via FBref

For example, according to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the 6 foot 2 "monster", as dubbed Mattinson, sits in the top 1% of midfielders for aerial duels won, the top 6% for non-penalty goals, the top 7% for touches in the opposition's penalty area, the top 12% for non-penalty expected goals and clearances and the top 17% for tackles, all per 90.

Moreover, according to Squawka, he was the only player in Europe's top seven leagues to win more than 300 duels last season - 326, to be exact.

Lastly, in 45 appearances for the Basque outfit in 2023/24, the former Newcastle United ace scored eight goals and provided five assists, which is a more than passable tally for someone playing as the team's eight and evidence that he could help influence proceedings at the sharp end of the pitch as well.

Ultimately, with impressive defensive and offensive figures, combined with his height and all-around experience, Merino looks like he'd be the ideal man to fill the void left by Xhaka in 2023.