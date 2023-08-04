Tottenham Hotspur could be set to secure a shock summer signing, bolstering their attacking ranks even further...

Who are Tottenham Hotspur signing this summer?

That's according to reports in Spain, who suggest that the Lilywhites are now interested in signing Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid.

The Belgian dynamo would join a host of new additions to supplement the start of Ange Postecoglou's reign, including Manor Solomon, James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario.

With his future in the Spanish capital decidedly up in the air, the north London outfit could capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding this star wide man.

FootballTransfers value the Belgian flyer at €18.8m (£16m), as the 29-year-old has just one year left on his current deal.

How good is Yannick Carrasco?

The pacey left winger has silently been impressing in Spain ever since return in 2020, recapturing his form from his first stint which was interrupted by his two years in China.

Having racked up 263 appearances for the Madrid outfit, just last term saw him score ten and assist a further five across all competitions despite his side being nowhere near the LaLiga winners Barcelona.

Diego Simeone has even singled him out for praise too in the past, once claiming after he had notched a hat trick:

"He is a very complete player, with a bright future ahead of him."

Carrasco boasts speed, quick feet, a lethal finish and a scything right foot, so it is not farfetched to suggest that the Belgium international could seek to emulate one of his compatriots in Eden Hazard. By moving to the Premier League, all the pieces would be in place for him to achieve such a feat.

Should this transfer come to fruition and he were to be half as successful as the 32-year-old free agent was, it would certainly mark a deal worth making.

After all, the former Chelsea man featured 352 times for the club before leaving for Real Madrid, lighting up England with his signature silkiness and dynamism.

He would score 110 times across this period and assist a further 92, with former Sky Sports pundit Phil Thompson even claiming in 2018:

"Hazard is the best player in the Premier League."

He would win two Premier League titles and two Europa Leagues as well as Footballer of the Year in 2015. Whilst Carrasco is yet to achieve heights similar to this, few on the planet can even admit to reaching such a level.

That is not to suggest they are not worthy of comparison though, especially when the former AS Monaco man is compared against other wingers across Europe, as he ranks in the top 1% for total shots, non-penalty expected goals, progressive carries and touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, as well as the top 2% for successful take-ons per 90, via FBref.

He can beat a man and forge chances for himself, just like Hazard did in his prime.

During his final 2018/19 season in the English top-flight, where his 16 goals and 15 assists helped earn him a deserved 7.84 average rating, his 17% shot conversion, 2.6 key passes per game and 67% dribble success rate underpinned his success, via Sofascore.

Meanwhile, Carrasco's exploits in 2021/22 marked clear similarities, naturally omitting the insane goalscoring and assisting figures. His 12 goal contributions in LaLiga gave way to his 12% shot conversion, 1.6 key passes per game and 65% dribble success rate, via Sofascore.

Few will ever reach the levels Hazard maintained in England, but Atletico's speedster certainly has all the attributes to try.