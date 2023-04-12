Leeds United's future remains decidedly up in the air, with their demoralising drubbing last weekend only exacerbating fears regarding their safety.

The early signs of Javi Gracia's reign suggested that the Whites would cruise to safety, with a string of fine results lifting them well clear of the relegation zone. However, as almost every team in the bottom half of the table sits in such close proximity, it does not take much to be dragged back into the mire.

Without knowing what division they will play their football in next season it is decidedly tough to pin down who might be on their shopping list. However, with the recent news suggesting one top target, it seems the expectation will once again be to remain in the top flight.

Seeking more experience in between the sticks to displace the somewhat inconsistent Illan Meslier, reports in Spain are suggesting that due to Sevilla's struggling campaign, Yassine Bounou will seek to cash in on his stellar World Cup with a move this summer.

That leaves the Yorkshire outfit as a wholly viable option, given the lack of progress from their French 'keeper who continues to let them down with rash decisions at key moments, just like his failed punch for Crystal Palace's equaliser last weekend.

Will Leeds sell Illan Meslier?

Having placed a reported £40m price tag on the head of their 23-year-old shot-stopper, it is clear that there is a reality where Gracia allows Meslier to depart.

These funds could provide vital towards bolstering the current playing squad, whilst it was suggested in December that the Spanish outfit would demand a fee of around €30m (£26m) to part ways.

This would mark a relative bargain given the instant improvement and heaps of experience the Moroccan would bring, not to mention his heroic exploits in his country's fairytale World Cup run.

The 6.98 rating of the 32-year-old perhaps underplays his importance throughout the competition, as the goalkeeper played a vital role in a penalty shootout win over Spain and kept a stacked Portugal side quiet.

Italy legend Dino Zoff even questioned who might be deserving of the award for best in Bounou's role, as he pondered: "Who is the best goalkeeper in this World Cup? So far, Bounou has made a good impression, he made a very notable contribution."

Comparing these impressive exploits on the biggest stage to Meslier, who this season has managed a 6.79 rating whilst conceding 1.8 goals per game, via Sofascore, makes the two incomparable.

Journalist Barry Collins even branded him a "liability" last year, so the problem has been relatively longstanding too.

It might seem harsh given the role the former FC Lorient man played in Leeds' promotion from the Championship, but if they are to sustain Premier League football, so much of this current squad needs improving including the goalkeeper.