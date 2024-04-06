Nottingham Forest are looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League after a well-deserved 3-1 victory over Fulham at the City Ground on Tuesday night.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White were all on the scoresheet as the Reds claimed their first win in the league since the 2-0 win over West Ham United back in February.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side travel to face Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side looking to pull further clear of the relegation zone after picking up four points from their last two games, moving three points clear of Luton Town, who occupy the final drop zone position.

The Reds boss has some key decisions to make ahead of the trip to the capital, with the likes of Gio Reyna and Harry Toffolo pushing for starts after appearances off the bench in Tuesday's victory.

That being said, here's a look at our predicted Forest lineup to face Spurs on Sunday evening...

1 GK - Matz Sels

Goalkeeper Matz Sels has enjoyed a solid start to life in Nottingham, starting all the Reds' Premier League games since his arrival in the January transfer window.

He's started every Premier League game under Nuno, with the Belgian shot-stopper nominated for the Premier League's Save of the Month for his reaction stop against Liverpool a few weeks ago.

2 RB - Neco Williams

A player who has certainly benefitted from consistent game time under boss Nuno is Neco Williams.

The right-back, who has made the most tackles of any Forest player this season, has started the last ten Premier League games, with the Welshman cementing his position as a starter despite being rumoured to leave the City Ground just a couple of months ago.

The position is his to lose, with Williams having the pace to deal with the threat of Spurs winger Heung-min Son this weekend.

3 CB - Murillo

The Brazilian defender has proven to be a phenomenal signing since arriving from Corinthians during the summer, with the 21-year-old already being linked with a big-money move away from the Reds.

No Forest fan would argue that he is destined for huge things in his career, with the Reds needing to get the most out of him before he departs the club.

However, for the time being, he remains a crucial part of the Forest squad, with the youngster potentially having a huge part to play in the club's survival hopes.

4 CB - Andrew Omobamidele

The duo of Andrew Omobamidele and Murillo complement each other well, with the pair still growing into the roles given their age.

Omobamidele was harshly dropped after the narrow Brighton defeat, with the Irishman returning in Tuesday's win over Fulham and looking back to his best alongside the Brazilian.

Nuno must stick with the fledgling displays given their encouraging displays against a solid outfit, led by Portuguese boss Marco Silva.

5 LB - Ola Aina

The former Chelsea youngster has excelled in his latest opportunity in England's top flight after a previous spell at Fulham, with the 27-year-old looking to be an excellent bit of business by the Forest hierarchy.

He's slotted straight back into the starting lineup in recent weeks after suffering an injury whilst at AFCON with Nigeria during January.

The full-back looks set to retain his place ahead of the likes of Harry Toffolo, with the Nigerian looking like one of the signings of the season after arriving at the club on a free.

6 DM - Nicolas Dominguez

The Argentinian has enjoyed a brilliant start to life in Nottingham, scoring three times in 24 appearances for the club, with the midfielder impressing with his pressing and ball-winning ability.

However, he's failed to start the last couple of games under Nuno, with the "fantastic" midfielder, as dubbed by TNT Sports commentator Darren Fletcher, deserving of a recall.

The former Bologna man would be better suited against Spurs than current Reds midfielder Ryan Yates, with the 25-year-old able to win the ball under pressure, find pinpoint passes and create a quick transition into attack.

7 DM - Danilo

With Ibrahim Sangare failing to make a real impression since his arrival and Orel Mangala leaving to join Lyon, Danilo has often been the partner alongside Dominguez at the base of Forest's midfield.

However, he's failed to match the levels he achieved last season, but his display against Fulham in the week was by far his best of the campaign, with the youngster playing a perfectly weighted ball into Gibbs-White, who tucked the ball home with ease.

His performance against Silva's side is more than deserving of a second start in a row against Postecoglou's side on Sunday.

8 LW - Callum Hudson-Odoi

In recent weeks, Callum Hudson-Odoi has enjoyed a brilliant spell in front of goal which has seen him score four times in the Premier League since the turn of the year.

His pace and direct dribbling could cause the Spurs defence endless trouble, with the former Chelsea winger starting to show glimpses his talent that saw Bayern Munich linked with a £70m move for the youngster.

9 CAM - Morgan Gibbs-White

The attacking midfielder has been a revelation under Nuno, with his all-round game seeming to have improved from the start of the season.

He produced his best performance of the campaign just a couple of days ago, scoring and grabbing an assist with the attacking midfielder looking like the player the Reds fans saw on a regular basis last season.

His great form isn't going unnoticed, with multiple top-flight sides eyeing him up in the summer. Like Murillo, Forest have to make the most of his ability, with the 24-year-old having the ability to single-handedly secure survival.

10 RW - Anthony Elanga

He's scored five and assisted seven so far for the Reds, with his pace and eye for goal developing each week, with Anthony Elanga starting to look like a potential bargain and a player Manchester United might regret selling.

The Swede missed a golden opportunity against Fulham in midweek, but he will be looking to bounce back against Spurs with the attacker hoping to add to his successful goal tally.

11 ST - Chris Wood

In an unexpected turn of events, striker Chris Wood has become a crucial player under Nuno after looking like a strange addition after his £15m move from Newcastle United in the summer.

However, he's transformed himself into a clinical Premier League striker scoring 11 goals in 24 outings this season, making him the club's top goalscorer.

Nuno and the rest of the Forest faithful will be hoping he can add to his tally on Sunday and help the Reds pull further clear of any relegation threats.

Nottingham Forest predicted XI vs Spurs: GK: Sels, RB: Williams, CB: Murillo, CB: Omobamidele, LB: Aina, DM: Danilo, DM: Dominguez, LW: Hudson-Odoi, CAM: Gibbs-White, RW: Elanga, ST: Wood.