Huish Park

Key Information about Huish Park

Huish Park has been the home stadium of Yeovil Town Football Club since it opened in 1990, following their relocation from Huish.

The Somerset-based ground has a capacity of 9,565, over half of which are seated with terraces behind each of the goals. Huish Park comprises four famous stands; the Tamburino Stand, the Screwfix Community Stand, the Thatchers Gold Stand, and the Radio Cabs Stand which is for housing away supporters.

The record attendance at Huish Park was set during a League One fixture against Leeds United back in 2008 – 9,527 fans packed out the ground as their team lost 1-0.

A history of Huish Park

Yeovil’s plans to relocate and sell their former home of Huish Athletic Ground at the start of 1985. Negotiations began between the club and Bartlett Construction regarding their move from Huish to a new site at Houndstone (former army) camp. An offer of £2.4m was finally reached in December 1986, and it was revealed that the new site was over 20 acres of freehold land with a further four acres being made available on a 999-year lease.

In 1989, the new proposed development cost had risen to £3.5m, and Huish was sold for £2.8m. The following year, over 500 supporters viewed the new stadium at Houndstone, and it was announced that the new ground would be called Huish Park. The brand new stadium was opened ahead of a friendly match against Newcastle United on 4 August 1990, which ended in a 2-1 for Yeovil, and the first competitive match followed soon after with a Football Conference match against Colchester United.

The Glovers went on to win the game 2-0, and Mickey Spencer scored the club’s first ever competitive goal at the new ground. The clubs first season at Huish Park resulted in an average attendance of 2,639 which was an increase of 17.6% from previous seasons.

During the 1999-00 season, the club proposed the erection of a roof over the home terrace, though this work did not commence until early 2001. Following the Glovers promotion to the Football League for the first time in 2003, crowds at Huish Park increased to an average of over 6,000 during the 2003-04 season, and a record attendance of 9,527 was set against Leeds United in 2008, beating their close previous record against Liverpool in the 2004 FA Cup.

In addition to the Glovers, Huish Park has hosted many international games over the years, including various England U18/Women games. In 2011, plans were dropped to develop the away terrace into a 3,500-seater stand.

Tickets to Watch Yeovil Town at Huish Park

Adult seated tickets are priced at £16, concession tickets at £14, 16-23s at £10, and under-16s at just £3. Adult season tickets range from £220-350 which works out to be just £12 (seated) per game.

