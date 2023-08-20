Highlights Newcastle's business looks complete but they should still sign a central defender.

One option is valued at £43m and could follow in the footsteps of a former cult hero.

Only Bruno Guimaraes made more tackles than him last season.

Newcastle United may have just added another top young signing, but there is every chance that their summer business is far from concluded...

Who else are Newcastle United signing?

This is a claim that could be disproven by Eddie Howe himself, who noted just before the signing of Lewis Hall: "'I think if we were able to bring a player in, that would be our transfer business concluded unless there were injuries within our own players."

However, their untold riches and presence within European football this year suggest that they will have to continue bolstering their squad, no matter how impressive a start their other new faces have been.

Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes showcased their respective talents in midfield and attack, but the Magpies remain relatively threadbare at the back.

Perhaps the Tyneside outfit could be poised to make one final addition, with OGC Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo representing a fine option for them to sign.

After all, their interest in the Frenchman is longstanding, and his reported €50m (£43m) price tag would represent a relative coup for the quality in depth his presence would provide.

What French players have played for Newcastle?

Newcastle have a lengthy relationship with French players, having enjoyed a steady stream of stars from a truly special part of the footballing world.

David Ginola likely reigns supreme among all who have graced St James' Park, supplemented by the likes of Laurent Robert, Hatem Ben Arfa and more.

However, a close second is Yohan Cabaye, who enjoyed three impressive years as a true favourite of the Toon Army.

A natural leader and metronome in possession, few could dictate a game as supremely as the 37-year-old, who retired from professional football in 2020.

The former LOSC Lille maestro accumulated just 93 appearances for the historic club before departing for Paris Saint-Germain, with his 32 goal contributions during that period an outstanding return for a central midfielder.

His consistently stellar showings were lauded back in 2013, as Alan Pardew noted upon his return to form: "The bottom line is that the player is a true character and has that X-factor. And when you’re at the top of the Premiership you can’t stay there without that and he really provided that for us."

So, to return to a lesser-known French outfit for another star, and the hope will be that Howe can emulate such success with Todibo.

How good is Jean-Clair Todibo?

Given the form the 23-year-old has maintained in recent years, there is precedent to believe he could follow successfully in the footsteps of Cabaye.

Last season saw the former Barcelona ace maintain a 6.94 average rating, buoyed by his 89% pass accuracy, 2.2 tackles and 3.1 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

For comparison, only Bruno Guimaraes record more tackles last campaign in the Premier League, with just Fabian Schar and Sven Botman posting more clearances too, via Sofascore.

He is already defensively sound but adds an element of creativity due to his proficiency in possession.

When compared to other centre-backs across Europe, Todibo sits in the top 19% for progressive passes per 90, and the top 4% for successful take-ons per 90, via FBref.

It is no surprise to see Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig seek to praise him, branding the defender as the "complete package".

Todibo is certainly ready to compete with the aforementioned stoppers already starring under Howe, with the success of Cabaye likely a benchmark he will hope to surpass given the club's fine upward trajectory.