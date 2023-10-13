Newcastle United have a great reputation when it comes to strikers. There's of course Alan Shearer, the brilliant Papiss Cisse and Demba Ba era, Tino Asprilla, or for the more seasoned of you - 'Supermac' Malcolm MacDonald back in the 70s.

However, like all clubs - Newcastle are prone to dropping the odd stinker. Today's focus was far from 'super' when he joined from the Bundesliga, ultimately spending a scattered three years at St. James' Park before drifting on like a piece of deadwood.

When did Newcastle sign Yoshinori Muto?

Yoshinori Muto arrived as a Newcastle player in August 2018. Signing from 1.FSV Mainz 05 for a fee that rose to £10m, the Magpies deemed Muto the perfect striking option to provide some Premier League goals after being promoted from the Championship under Rafael Benitez.

The Japanese striker came in with eight goals in 27 Bundesliga games in the 2017/18 season. This was part of his wider 23 goals in 72 games in all competitions for the Rhineland-Palatinate club.

As well as goals, Muto offered all-round creative influence. He could be deployed up top or even off the left wing. Whilst at Mainz, Muto chipped in as a provider - notching 11 assists for teammates.

Unfortunately, life at Newcastle wasn't exactly straightforward. The forward's move was agreed in July 2018, however, he had to have a work permit agreed to be able to sign. This came through on the 2nd of August and he became the first Japanese player to play for Newcastle.

How many goals did Muto score for Newcastle?

Whether it was the pressure of such, the waiting to get the move over the line, or simply squad integration - Muto's start to life on Tyneside was difficult. In his first term, the Tokyo-born striker was prominently used off the bench. He received a mere five Premier League starts, as Newcastle finished 13th.

Granted, one substitute appearance saw him score an excellent Old Trafford goal in a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United. However, it was to be his first and last strike for the North-East club before being shifted off to a one-goal Eibar loan ahead of an eventual free transfer back to his homeland.

Where is Yoshinori Muto now?

Back in Japan after six mainly tumultuous years away, Muto now plies his trade with Vissel Kobe.

He joined the club in 2021 and on the face of it - Premier League snobs might scoff: yet he's gone back home, hit a fine run of form - and has played alongside the likes of Thomas Vermaelen and Andres Iniesta. Now too, Juan Mata lines up as a teammate this term after his move from Galatasaray.

Close

Such was Muto's form, he even rewarded his newest club of two years with a 2022/23 season better than Newcastle's Alexander Isak.

The Swede notched ten Premier League goals and got two assists in 22 games. Muto's stat sheet on the other hand showed 29 league games, with nine goals as well as nine assists.

Of course, Muto is playing in a far different league to the Premier League, yet it's nice to see a player regroup and show his class in any capacity - especially after many would have counted him out without a second thought.