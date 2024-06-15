It has emerged this week that a £150,000-per-week Aston Villa ace wants to join another club, coming amid claims Jhon Duran is eyeing a Chelsea switch.

Villa negotiating player sales amid PSR deadline

In their latest set of financial accounts, the Villans announced a near-£120 million loss for the 2022/23 season.

Despite adding Champions League money to the revenue pot next season, Villa are unfortunately being forced to sell key players to avoid PSR sanctions. They have a deadline of June 30 to raise cash through sales, or risk punishment from the Premier League.

Clubs are allocated a £105 million loss allowance over a rolling three-year period, but Unai Emery's side currently exceed the limit. Villa are currently in talks with Juventus over selling Douglas Luiz, with both Samuel Iling-Junior and Weston McKennie potentially coming the other way.

Alongside the Brazilian, who bagged 11 goals and 11 assists in all competitions as a key player for Villa, it is believed that Jhon Duran wants to join Chelsea with talks ongoing over the 20-year-old's exit.

Fabrizio Romano backs that Duran is currently prioritising a move to Chelsea, but a report this week suggests that the Colombian isn't the only one who's set his sights on a Villa Park exit.

Tielemans eyeing move to Galatasaray

According to Turkish news outlet Dirilis Postasi, that player is Youri Tielemans. The Belgium international penned a £150,000-per-week contract last summer after joining on a free transfer from Leicester City, but the outlet claims Galatasaray want to take him away after just one season.

It is also claimed that Tielemans is "looking forward" to leaving Villa for Galatasaray. The 27-year-old endured a slow start to life under Emery, but eventually picked up more form as the campaign went on.

“Tielemans now looks a lot happier," said journalist Neil Moxley midway through 2023/24.

"He had played earlier on in the season against Everton in a Carabao Cup game and looked like a fish up a tree. It wasn't as if he wasn't trying, but everything he did try, just didn't come off. And it was difficult not to feel a little bit sorry for him.

Youri Tielemans for Aston Villa in all competitions last season Stat Total (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 46 Goals 3 Assists 7 Minutes per goal 906 Minutes played 2,717

"I know Aston Villa lost that game until Tielemans was used by Emery and also in the game against Legia Warsaw, he seemed a little bit off the pace. He had not played a lot of football and Warsaw hit Aston Villa with all the force of a cold shower, I don't think they really realised that they were stepping into such a bear pit.

"So yeah, it's taken a little bit of time for him to warm up. But if Aston Villa can utilise Tielemans to his best advantage, which is basically his use of the ball, and his experience now. I mean, you don't get to play centre midfield for the number one FIFA-ranked side on the planet, which is Belgium, if you can't do a bit, and Tielemans can."