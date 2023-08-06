Everton seem to be closing on their first big outlay of the summer window, as one for both the present and the future...

Who is Youssef Chermiti?

That's according to Portuguese outlet Record (via Sport Witness), who suggest that the Toffees have now sent a second, more 'enticing' offer to Sporting CP striker Youssef Chermiti in an effort to tempt his exit.

Despite encountering difficulties with personal terms, a fee rising to €15m (£13M) had been agreed that suggested that the deal was imminent.

His absence from the two sides meeting yesterday is a clear indicator of this for the report, who suggest that it is 'certain' that he will be playing in Royal Blue next season.

The 19-year-old gem is expected to at last offer a physical alternative to the perennially-injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

How good is Youssef Chermiti?

However, the English striker did just enjoy another 45-minute spell in yesterday's clash, scoring the winner from 12 yards just four days after he had played the same amount against Italian side AC Monza behind closed doors.

It seems that manager Sean Dyche has geared this pre-season towards solving the injury woes of the 26-year-old, who made just 15 starts in the Premier League last term, and a further 15 the year prior.

In his absence, a lack of viable alternatives often left them with Neal Maupay or even Demarai Gray featuring in his place, leading the line without half the physicality that the former Sheffield United striker offers.

However, that is set to change with the acquisition of Chermiti, who despite remaining raw and far from the finished product, stands at a lofty 6 foot 3.

Not to mention he has boasted fine link-up play across his limited period within the first team, of which he has made just 22 appearances.

Last campaign marked a breakthrough one for the teenage finisher, as he would make nine starts in the Primeira Liga, scoring three and assisting two whilst averaging just 52 minutes per game.

Such form even led scout Jacek Kulig to laud his exploits, noting him as: "Another superb prospect from Alcochete."

The Portuguese youngster remains largely a penalty-box striker though, with his limited focus on causing havoc up top and scoring goals.

As such, when compared to other strikers across Europe, he ranks in the top 6% for non-penalty expected goals per 90, and the top 4% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, via FBref.

He will not drop deep and unleash scything through balls, nor will he track back relentlessly to halt opposition attacks. He will always be up front ready to spearhead a quick counter-attack, with his physical assets perfect for such a job.

Calvert-Lewin, if fit, will likely start as often as his body allows him to. After all, his most recent fully fit campaign saw him notch 16 times in the league, announcing himself as one of the division's most effective centre forwards in his mould.

At least the presence of Chermiti will allow Dyche to alleviate some of the burden from his main man, resting him when necessary, and if the worst should happen and injuries once again rear their ugly head, the system would change little should such a hulking forward replace his 6 foot 2 soon-to-be teammate.