Everton seem to finally be set to unload their first significant outlay of the window, with his acquisition one which fans have been pining after for years now...

What has happened with Youssef Chermiti?

Despite the quality of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, his injury record is certainly a questionable one. Therefore, the fact that Chermiti has put pen to paper at Goodison Park is a welcome piece of news both for supporters and Sean Dyche, who has clearly attempted to find a figure who fits that same mould of a hulking number nine boasting a turn of pace.

Journalist Paul Brown sought to support these comparisons further, as he spoke to Football FanCast about what makes Youssef Chermiti so similar to the former Sheffield United ace: "I really think they've been looking for the next Calvert-Lewin, I think they've been going around Europe trying to find a young player with a similar kind of physical profile who can handle the rough stuff in the Premier League and might develop into the next Calvert-Lewin.

"I don't see Chermiti as someone who's going to come in and immediately put pressure on him or force his way into the first team on a regular basis. He's clearly a project, he's someone who is very highly rated. He broke through in a big way last season in Portugal, but couldn't stay in the team.

"He's young, he's got a lot to learn. I think people will have to be patient with him. He's come into a new country, a new league and a new team, he may not hit the ground running. It may take him a little while to get used to things, but they clearly see something that is worth working on."

How good is Youssef Chermiti?

Whilst a wholly unproven asset, as Brown admits, last campaign saw him emerge for Sporting CP as a forward more than capable of holding his own at the top level.

After all, the 19-year-old did notch three goals and assist a further two across just nine starts in Liga Portugal, leading to praise from Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig: "18 years of age. Another superb prospect from Alcochete."

Whilst it might take a lot for his work in progress to emulate their England international number nine, at the very least their physical assets are aligned well enough to suggest he could occupy the role should he endure another lengthy injury absence in the coming season.

When fit, there are few traditional central strikers as effective as Calvert-Lewin, who stands at 6 foot 3 but also boasts blistering speed and a fine first touch. In his last fully fit campaign, the 26-year-old notched 16 goals in the league, assisting a further three.

Fortunately, Chermiti stands at 6 foot 4, and when compared against other forward across Europe, he sits in the top 5% for non-penalty expected goals per 90, the top 11% for assists per 90, and the top 3% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, via FBref.

The teenage sensation will occupy defenders and tends to always be in the right place to rack up chances. All the attributes are in place to see Brown proven right, and for the Portuguese ace to emulate Calvert-Lewin.