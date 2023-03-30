Arsenal are a club in a fortunate position, where seemingly nothing will go wrong. Everything they touch turns to gold, both on and off the pitch, and they finally have a team they can be proud of fighting for the top honours.

Even if they were to fail in securing the Premier League title, few expected a season like this after the disappointment at the end of last year.

It feels like everything has clicked, with a solid defence backing up a free-flowing front line which arguably could not get much stronger. Even their depth is admirable, with plenty more young prospects fighting alongside their teammates for those first-team spots.

However, in a moment of brief frustration for the north London giants, just yesterday ESPN published their top 39 youngsters aged 21 and under and it made for disappointing reading.

For the two stars they had on it, the inclusion of Yunus Musah outlined one of the Gunners' biggest blunders in recent years; to allow him to leave for free.

Who is Yunus Musah?

With Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka cracking the top ten of the aforementioned list, down in 35 is that lesser-known gem who has been silently starring for Valencia this season.

Beside his name they also wrote a glowing endorsement for his inclusion: "Often a victim of his own versatility, Musah has been assigned a more suitable No. 8 role in the centre of midfield for Valencia.

"His speed of dribbling with the ball and eagerness to press opponents are other attributes that keep Premier League clubs alert to his availability."

The 20-year-old has featured 23 times in La Liga and has shone for an underperforming outfit battling to stay in the division. His 6.66 average rating perhaps belies his influence, as his all-around qualities are outlined through his 1.6 tackles, 0.6 key passes and 0.7 shots per game, via Sofascore.

Such was his pedigree, the youngster was taken with the USMNT to the latest World Cup where he starred. Joey Barton even singled him out for praise as they battled to a draw against England, as he wrote: "Best young prospect at this @FIFAWorldCup is @ussoccer Yunus Musah. He’s going to be a top player. He absolutely dusted Jude Bellingham in England game. 20 years of age. Some player."

To suggest he bested the Borussia Dortmund maestro, who actually topped ESPN's list, is high praise indeed.

Compounding Arsenal's misery, Musah has understandably seen his value soar due to his emergence at the senior level. CIES Football Observatory even rate him as highly as €30m (£26m), only further exacerbating what an error to allow him to depart was.

Although the club have made few blunders of late, the recent interest in this midfield general's displays has made it so they are feeling the heat for an old decision now.