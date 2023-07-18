Leeds United could be set to hand Daniel Farke a new man to spearhead his reign, who bears a striking resemblance to an old star of his...

Who is Yussef Poulsen?

The latest on that proposed move came early last week, as it was reported that the Whites were interested in a swoop for RB Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen.

Standing at 6 foot 4, the hulking striker has endured a largely profligate career but boasts a stunning work rate that could make him an asset to a new-look side.

Having kickstarted his tenure in his homeland, the 29-year-old moved to Germany in 2013 and has never looked back. He has been a mainstay throughout the Red Bull revolution of the club, starting when they were in the third tier and progressing up into the Bundesliga.

He could now be set to finally depart, moving to Elland Road to help earn another promotion. The speedster has just one year left on his £66k-per-week deal.

Farke will likely notice the physical similarities the lanky front-man shares with Alexander Isak, who the German boss managed briefly during his time with Borussia Dortmund's reserve team.

How many goals did Alexander Isak score last season?

Both of these men have come a long way since their paths last crossed, as the coach has since led Norwich City to two Championship promotions, whilst the Sweden international has become Newcastle United's record purchase, joining from Real Sociedad.

Last year marked his first in English football, with the gangly forward acclimatising to its physicality well. He would notch 10 goals in just 22 Premier League appearances, impressing through what was an injury-hit campaign.

Although he likely is a far more technically-superior asset, given he has also starred from the wing, Poulsen has also shown a similar turn of pace to rival this dynamism, clocking a 21.2 mph top speed in the Bundesliga just five years ago. That has since dropped to a still-strong 18.95 mph.

However, his 23-year-old counterpart showcases that youthful exuberance well, given how the 6 foot 4 Magpies ace ranks against other strikers across Europe. He sits in the top 7% for successful take-ons per 90, whilst also being in the top 5% for blocks made per 90, via FBref.

It is such solid defensive work rate that truly brings the two even closer together, with the RB Leipzig man having been lauded by teammate Willi Orban for such a tireless attitude: "With or without the ball he's a machine. And he does an incredible amount of work for us."

Boasting 68 caps for his country too, the experience he would bring to Yorkshire would be phenomenal.

Not to mention that he does know where the back of the net is, although he might not find it with as much regularity as he would like.

Just last season saw him score just four goals in all competitions, and the year before a further six in the Bundesliga alone. However, it is his mere physicality that would prove to be a huge asset, especially in a league as physically demanding as the Championship.

Although their time together was short-lived, Farke could still seek to reimagine his relationship with Isak by signing Poulsen this summer.