A free agent’s representatives have contacted Aston Villa over a possible transfer, according to a recent report. The Midlands side endured a very busy summer transfer window, as manager Unai Emery was keen to ensure his squad was good enough to compete in the Premier League and the Champions League, but have now been gifted the chance to add one more player to their ranks.

Aston Villa miss out on deadline day signing

As the transfer window came to a close, Villa finished it having brought in eight new players, with their biggest arrival being midfielder Amadou Onana from fellow Premier League side Everton.

Aston Villa's summer signings Amadou Onana Everton Ian Maatsen Chelsea Cameron Archer (now sold) Sheffield United Jaden Philogene Hull City Samuel Iling-Junior (now loaned) Juventus Lewis Dobbin (now loaned) Everton Enzo Barrenechea Juventus Ross Barkley Luton Town

But if Emery and Villa had their way, there could have been nine additions over the summer, as they had their eye on another player. They decided to let midfielder Leander Dendoncker leave the club on loan and join Anderlecht, but they were hoping to get a replacement through the door.

It was reported that Villa made a late move to sign midfielder Giovani Lo Celso from Tottenham Hotspur. However, the attempt was a failure, as he rejected the chance to remain in England because he was keen on a move back to Spain.

Lo Celso joined La Liga side Real Betis in a deal that also allows Spurs to have first refusal on Johnny Cardoso. Villa were unable to find a replacement for Dendoncker in what remained of the transfer window at the time, so it possibly means they are short in midfield, and they could turn to the free agent market, where a more attack-minded player than the Belgian is said to have already offered his services.

According to HITC, Yusuf Yazici has made contact with Aston Villa via his representatives over a possible transfer. The Turkish international has been without a club since leaving Ligue 1 side Lille at the start of the summer following the end of his contract.

The report states that Galatasaray are leading the race to sign the midfielder, who scored 12 goals last season in all competitions. But there are also a host of Premier League teams interested in the player, such as Manchester United, Newcastle United, Wolves, Southampton, Tottenham, Fulham, and West Ham United.

As mentioned, Yazici scored 12 goals last season, which was his best return in a Lille shirt. In fact, it was his best goal return in his career, as he was among the goals in the league, Conference League, and Coupe de France.

The 45-cap Turkey playmaker leaves Lille having scored 29 goals and chipping in with 15 assists in 135 games in all competitions. This is the player’s best return for games played and goals scored in his career, with him playing 120 times for Trabzonspor and scoring 27 goals in the process.

Yazici has also established himself on the international stage, scoring three goals for his country and featuring at this summer's EURO 2024 tournament, as his versatility allows him to get up and down the pitch from various positions in midfield.