Tottenham Hotspur got their Premier League season and the Ange Postecoglou era underway today, earning a result away to Brentford where plenty of positives can be extracted...

Why was Brentford vs Tottenham delayed?

However, the clash was instantly marred by a delay, with Sky Sports citing on commentary that it was due to "sanitary issues", backed up in The Standard. Effectively, no water was coming into the stadium, making starting the game a health risk. Fans only had to wait mere minutes before the action commenced, but it remained a minor annoyance before a ball had even been kicked.

Once it did begin, viewers were treated to a first-half goal fest, with each side netting twice to set up a spectacular second half that never came. In the end, it finished 2-2, but with a fine defensive display in the final 45 minutes that suggested there will be an element of solidity amidst the organised chaos their new boss seeks to create.

Whilst there were plenty of standout performers within the Lilywhites' side, including many of the debutants, it was actually a familiar face that stole the show. Many might rush to laud James Maddison, but Yves Bissouma was the true hero today.

How did Yves Bissouma play vs Brentford?

Having claimed assists for both of their goals, it would be unfair to dismiss what a stellar first start the England international enjoyed. He was busy and constantly looking to create, enjoying 86 touches and completing six key passes. As such, his 8.2 rating was the highest of anyone on the pitch, via Sofascore.

And yet, it was his Malian midfield partner who arguably deserves more praise, even if Sky Sports did hand him their Man of the Match award.

This was more than merited, given how ever-present he was in both breaking up opposition attacks and dictating the play.

The £55k-per-week general touched the ball an astronomical 136 times, maintaining a 92% pass accuracy from the 112 he attempted and even recording a key pass, via Sofascore.

Having joined back in the summer of 2022, it felt like fans will finally be treated to the kind of player they thought they were getting when he first left Brighton and Hove Albion.

Hard-working, industrious and economical, he paired such proficiency in possession with a further three tackles, two clearances and two interceptions, even winning 11 of the 15 ground duels he competed in. This all culminated in his 8.0 rating, as the second-best performer behind his new teammate, via Sofascore.

The Bees endured a torrid afternoon trying to bypass the defensively exceptional titan, who earned a glowing review in Alasdair Gold's post-match player ratings: "Spurs' player of the match. He looks so confident in the Postecoglou system and was always in control throughout. Everything goes through him and he could be a real dictator of Tottenham's tempo this season."

Fellow journalist Charlie Eccleshare shared this sentiment, writing in his summation of the game:

"FT 2-2. Decent point, could have been three. Really fun, upbeat start to the Postecoglou era. Bissouma and Udogie standout performers. Maddison impressive. Plenty to build on."

His final point rings especially true, with the future of Postecoglou's reign, which promises to be an enthralling one for Spurs fans, likely to be built around Bissouma if he is to continue with performances of that ilk.