Tottenham Hotspur suffered their fourth loss in just their last six Premier League games over the weekend, and it has understandably sent the fanbase into a rage.

This frustration was only exacerbated as Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Saturday night that former north London favourite Mauricio Pochettino had accepted to take the vacant Chelsea post. Meanwhile, Daniel Levy deliberates, seemingly unimpressed by Julian Nagelsmann as an option.

A more finalised list has since emerged, detailing key names who are of interest to the Lilywhites. Journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke, writing for the Athletic, suggested that those in contention are now: “Arne Slot, Roberto De Zerbi, Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim."

Clearly aiming to place his trust in a younger option, perhaps the Brighton and Hove Albion head coach could demand preferential treatment due to his experience in English football.

However, the Italian will surely want to keep things as close to his current outfit that has earned such unprecedented success on the south coast.

Fortunately for him, in Yves Bissouma one of his key assets could quickly be replicated, by moulding Spurs’ £25m warrior in Moises Caicedo’s image to repeat his earlier triumph.

How has Yves Bissouma played this season?

Whilst the Ecuadorian general has been an integral cog in De Zerbi’s high-flying side, the 26-year-old has endured a trying first campaign in north London.

This was despite the glowing praise the initial business earned from journalist Charlie Eccleshare, who wrote on Twitter: “As I've said many times before I think Bissouma, 25, is an outstanding player, and this looks like a brilliant signing.”

Having been brought in by Antonio Conte, the Mali international has only mustered eight starts all season in the league, only recently returning from an injury too.

Having struggled through those short cameos too, boasting a poor 6.67 average rating, it is easy to forget just how instrumental he was for Brighton last campaign. Journalist Aaron Stokes had predicted that a move to a big six club was impending back in 2021, branding him an “absolute monster."

His 7.07 average rating during the 2021/22 season was upheld by an 89% pass accuracy and 2.9 tackles per game, to emphasise his importance, via Sofascore.

Under a manager that would know how to get the best out of him, finally Spurs fans could see the player they first thought they had captured.

For comparison, Caicedo has enjoyed a standout year in blue and white, with his 7.13 average rating also backed up by the perfectly aligned 89% pass accuracy and 2.9 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

Although the 21-year-old has more of a creative side, with his 1.2 key passes per game a superb anomaly for someone so workmanlike, De Zerbi would likely believe that under his tutelage Bissouma could reach such heights.

Levy has done little to endear himself to fans of late, but in capturing the boss of this Premier League rival, he could turn last summer’s signing into a true monster.