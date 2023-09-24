Tottenham Hotspur twice battled back at the home of their arch-rivals earlier today, to prove that this is a team completely altered for the better by Ange Postecoglou.

However, among his squad of relentless heroes, James Maddison and Heung-min Son unsurprisingly stood out once again during an enthralling 2-2 draw.

How did James Maddison and Heung-min Son play vs Arsenal?

To hear these two names mentioned should come as little shock to most Premier League fans, as everything good offensively that the Lilywhites produce is bound to emerge from one of these two stars.

As members of the new leadership group established at their north London outfit, the English and South Korea internationals have taken to such roles with ease, stepping up to lead the way for a side that looks to them for inspiration.

And it was certainly an inspired display from the duo, with the former Leicester City creator twice turning provider for Son, first providing a drilled cross for him to tap in, before picking Jorginho's pocket and slipping him in for another equaliser.

Aside from this, Maddison would also provide three key passes, deservedly amassing a 7.7 match rating. In fact, only his striker teammate and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka earned higher, via Sofascore.

So, to claim that there was actually another outstanding hero that outshone both of these Spurs stars would surprise most, but then again, it is becoming commonplace to see an Yves Bissouma masterclasses with regularity now.

How did Yves Bissouma play vs Arsenal?

Although the former Brighton and Hove Albion enforcer was only handed a 6.9 rating by Sofascore, this perhaps underplays the importance of the £25m Mali international in keeping the home side under wraps.

After all, their two goals only came from lapses in concentration, the first a wicked deflection for an own goal, and the second an unfortunate handball from close range.

Bissouma would enjoy 71 touches, yet remained economical in possession to maintain a 94% pass accuracy. Given how aggressively Mikel Arteta's men pressed at times, to remain so calm in such a high-pressure environment is exceedingly impressive.

However, perhaps even more outstanding was his discipline, given how easy it might have been to get sucked into a dogfight after his complaints to the referee earned him a cheap yellow card.

Following that flashpoint moment, he vanished from the game, sitting into a more comfortable deep role to quietly dictate the play. However, that's not to suggest that he hid.

Indeed, the 27-year-old "monster" - as he was once aptly dubbed by journalist Aaron Stokes - still makes four tackles, one block, one clearance and also won seven duels, including 100% aerials. It was an intelligent disappearance to see out a fine result.

Journalist Jordan Elgott even took to Twitter to highlight the period where Bissouma played with mostly a booking, noting: "Bissouma’s second half has been immense/"

Then, in the Evening Standard's post-match player ratings, fellow writer Dan Kilpatrick offered the following summation after handing the midfielder an admirable 7/10 rating: "Enjoyed a really good battle with Martin Odegaard, who pressed him relentlessly. Not as dominant as he can be but still so crucial to the way Spurs play."

To travel to the Emirates and twice fall behind would have seen Spurs sides of old crumble in the past, but with the spine that Bissouma and others now offer, it truly seems like Postecoglou has the foundation of a team ready to expel the struggles of the past and confidently stride into a bright, successful future.