West Ham and manager David Moyes are "hoping to complete a deal" for one club's lethal striker with "zero expectation" that he stays put in January.

West Ham on the lookout for new striker

Some reports suggest West Ham are eyeing as many as three new additions next month (TEAMtalk), but to comply with FFP and avoid an Everton-type scenario, they may need to be careful.

The Hammers spent close to £120 million on signings over the most recent summer window, a kitty bolstered by their marquee sale of former club captain Declan Rice to Arsenal. However, reliable club insider ExWHUemployee has recently stated West Ham will need to be careful budget-wise in January, mainly due to their overspending in the summer of 2021.

“I have spoken to the person who would be best placed to answer on our January transfer budget,” said Ex (via The West Ham Way). "We overspent in 2021 and we have to be careful to not ‘do an Everton’. So although there is money there in the pot, it isn’t a huge amount as the club are being understandably careful."

That being said, technical director Tim Steidten is still working with co-chairman David Sullivan and the board to identify transfer targets. Steidten's "main focus" is signing a striker for West Ham, according to reports, with there being a few names on the agenda.

RB Leipzig ace Timo Werner and Chelsea's Armando Broja are some of the more high-profile names to be linked with a move to east London recently, while Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy is a very promising lesser-known option.

West Ham "hoping to complete a deal" for Guirassy

According to TEAMtalk, Moyes is personally very keen to add a goalscorer and West Ham are "hoping to complete a deal" for Guirassy in January.

The Guinea international has caught the eye with some scintillating Bundesliga displays this season, sitting just behind Harry Kane in the Bundesliga's goalscoring charts.

Guirassy would also be eager to make a Premier League move and test himself in Europe's most prestigious division, which gives hope to West Ham alongside his enticing £15 million release clause.

Such a figure would come as one of the bargains of the season based off his form this campaign, and West Ham are given a further incentive to move based off news over his future at Stuttgart.

TEAMtalk and journalist Fraser Gillan add that there is "zero expectation" Guirassy stays at his club beyond January, with a winter move almost a matter of who he leaves for rather than if.

The 27-year-old, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, is one of Germany's most potent marksmen right now. According to WhoScored, only Victor Boniface, Harry Kane and Lois Openda have averaged more attempts at goal per 90 so far this term.

Scoring 16 goals in just 12 appearances, Guirassy's red-hot form makes his meagre clause look like a price well and truly worth paying. Going by Ex's information on West Ham's limited budget, this electric striker seems like the most obvious solution.