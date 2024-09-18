When it rains... Everton's wretched start to the season drags on, with a forlorn Sean Dyche watching from the sideline as Ashley Young's sudden death spot kick was saved in the penalty shootout against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

Everton had taken the lead in the first half after Abdoulaye Doucoure nodded home after 20 minutes, though Taylor Harwood-Bellis restored parity for the visitors shortly after the 30-minute mark, notching a thumping header of his own.

The hosts had opportunities to win but will rue some poor finishing and an inability to gain control throughout the affair - Southampton dominated and claimed 74% total possession.

Still, the chances were there. Jesper Lindstrom had the pick(s) of the bunch and will hang his head after a match that could have marked an emphatic introduction to Merseyside.

Jesper Lindstrom let Sean Dyche down

Lindstrom signed for the Toffees this summer, moving from Napoli on an initial loan deal that could extend to a permanent stay down the line.

He was the most prominent forward against Southampton, with his 40 touches more than any other Everton player beyond the defence.

He did, however, miss form great chances to score, missing two big opportunities. The 24-year-old Dane clearly brings some new dynamism to the table, but he will need to take some loping strides if he is to earn a regular starting berth in the team.

He wasn't the only one to struggle, however. Indeed, at least he fired away at the Saints goal. Iliman Ndiaye put in a decent showing in the Carabao Cup but failed to actually offer much attacking substance.

Iliman Ndiaye's performance in numbers

Ndiaye, another summer addition, netted in the previous round against Doncaster Rovers but failed to add to that first strike last night.

Iliman Ndiaye: Stats vs Southampton Match Stats # Minutes played 90' Shots (on target) 0 (0) Key passes 0 Crosses 0 Dribbles (completed) 3 (2) Tackles 1 Interceptions 1 Total duels (won) 9 (4) Dribbled past 2x Stats via Sofascore

Writing in his post-match ratings, Liverpool World's Will Rooney gave him a poor 5/10 score and said of the Senegalese: 'Had a couple of moments when he got fans off their seats with the ball at his feet in the first half. Moved into a centre-forward role midway through the second period but couldn’t really impact the game. Bagged the third penalty in the shootout.'

Make no mistake, Ndiaye is invariably dangerous due to his fleet-footed and electric motions, but he needed to offer more having failed to register a single key pass or have a shot at goal in normal time. It wasn't... toothless, per se, but it was a performance that left plenty to be desired against a Southampton side that could have been there for the taking.

He has all the tools to hit that vein of potency that would really propel him to upper standing in the Everton squad, but the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin can't do it all, and if he fails to take a shot or even make an impactful pass, he won't elevate to the next level.