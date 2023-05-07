Arsenal are still showing life in the Premier League title race after they defeated third-place Newcastle United at St James' Park, becoming the third team to do since Eddie Howe took over.

Mikel Arteta's side moved to within one point of defending champions Manchester City, who still retain a game in hand, so it's stil set to go right down to the wire. However, it could have been a very different story.

Bukayo Saka was quiet out on the right flank again, making it three straight matches without a goal contribution, whilst it's been six straight starts without a break and the England superstar has started to look a bit leggy.

He wasn't the only disappointment, though...

How did Oleksandr Zinchenko do vs Newcastle?

Had the Magpies been more ruthless and aggressive in the final third, then they would have made a fool of Oleksandr Zinchenko, who looked way off it at left-back as he consistetly got done by Jacob Murphy, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson.

Thankfully for the Gunners' faithful, Arteta made an early change in the second half by withdrawing the Ukraine international for Kieran Tierney, who looked way more solid and resolute on their way to an impressive clean sheet in the north east.

As per Sofascore, the former Man City title-winner registered the lowest rating of any Arsenal starter (6.8), whilst from 50 touches of the ball, he squandered possession six times, comitted one foul and could hardly muster up any sort of influence past the halfway line.

Indeed, the "dodgy" 26-year-old - as described by one journalist - couldn't create a single key chance from 34 accurate passes, nor did he have a shot on goal or a successful dribble.

It was only the sixth league game of 18 throughout 2023 that he failed to have a pop at the opposition goalkeeper, while he has averaged 0.8 key passes and 1.1 total dribbles per 90 this season.

Such a poor display drew plenty of criticism both during and after the match.

GOAL reporter Charles Watts tweeted that "Zinchenko got turned inside out" by Murphy and co, with TheFootballTerrace presenter Terry Flewers also claiming that the £120k-per-week ace was "exposed massively by Newcastle."

Arsenal podcaster Sash also slammed the £32m man as "shocking" and even suggested that he "almost cost" a result against Newcastle, which given the evidence above and how poor he looked out there, is a very fair suggestion.

There is no doubt that Zinchenko will prove to be a vital asset come the culmination of the 2022/23 campaign and he may well help the Gunners to move victories before then but his defensive ability is questionable, if not hugely worrying.

Arteta may not be able to carry him at left-back for much longer, particularly with games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers on the horizon, where their attacking wide options could feast on the underperforming lightweight.