Tottenham Hotspur are a club desperate for silverware. That is a fact few would debate.

It has now been 15 long years since the club lifted a major honour, with their 2008 EFL Cup success being their only trophy win in the 21st century.

As is their desperation for such an event, Daniel Levy has seen his managerial appointments become evermore tailored to finally ending the drought. Both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte were brought in with a rich history of achieving such a feat, yet were sacked unceremoniously.

Whilst it may seem like a thankless process to continue in such a way, the availability of Zinedine Zidane will surely have piqued the interest of the Lilywhites hierarchy given his proficiency at Real Madrid.

As per Sky Italy, the Frenchman reportedly headlines an ever-growing list of potential replacements for their departed Italian this week, and given his status as a free agent, he marks a far more financially viable option too.

Would Zinedine Zidane be a good fit for Spurs?

Hardly the most tactically advanced coach in the business, Zidane has excelled due to his man-management and ability to simply play his players in their favoured roles.

When blessed with a team of superstars, such is the way with Los Blancos, it is simply about making them mesh together in harmony. Their quality will often do the rest.

Luka Modric did also laud the wisdom he could bestow, claiming: "Every piece of advice he gives you is like gold dust and it helps you improve on the pitch."

Whilst some of Spurs' squad could align with this philosophy, such as Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, plenty would need improving before they could challenge in the manner expected of them and under this stewardship.

However, what the 50-year-old would bring is an experience of winning trophies that very few around the club would have ever seen before. As a player, Zidane was widely regarded as one of the best of his generation and won the Ballon d'Or, World Cup, Champions League and numerous domestic honours across Spain and Italy.

Then, since becoming a manager, he impressively led the Spanish giants to three successive Champions League victories again amongst a host of domestic trophies including the La Liga title.

Few are as decorated as the classy tactician, who favours a free-flowing attacking system that allows his key men to shine.

Whilst it would mark a huge shift from the defensive stylings of Conte and Mourinho, perhaps this facelift alongside a title-winning pedigree could be the missing ingredient to help them surpass their mental barrier prohibiting success. Indeed, such a component could be just like gold dust as far as the Lilywhites are concerned.