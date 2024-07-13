They might have come agonisingly close to winning the Premier League for a second successive season this year, but it was another campaign of improvements for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's side picked up the most wins an Arsenal team have ever had in a Premier League term, scored the second-highest number of goals and boasted the best defence in the league.

However, they were still unable to get the better of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side, with reinforcements needed during the off-season if they are to finally get their hands on the league title after a 20-year drought.

Since the opening of the transfer window last month, the club have been linked with numerous talents, including one with rumours refusing to disperse over a potential move to the Emirates this summer.

In recent weeks, it’s been claimed that Arsenal retain a strong interest in Real Sociedad’s Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The 25-year-old has previously been linked with a move to the Emirates, but links have quietened over recent weeks, before the latest report confirming Arteta’s side still want to pursue a move for the talent.

Zubimendi could be available for a very decent fee, with the Spaniard having a €60m (£51m) release clause in his current deal.

However, a fresh update from TuttoMercadoWeb, claims that the Gunners have turned their attention to Zubimendi’s teammate Mikel Merino - having emerged as the 'main contenders' for his signature.

The 28-year-old, who could be available for just £40m (£34m), as per the report, has excelled in La Liga, scoring five goals and creating three assists in his 32 matches last season.

He’s previously endured a tough spell in England with Newcastle United, but he’s reignited his career in Spain, looking to be the perfect alternative for Zubimendi at the Emirates.

Why Merino would be the perfect Zubimendi alternative

With Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice both cementing their places as regular starters in Arteta’s side, the Spaniard is on the hunt for another player to complete his midfield trio.

Zubimendi has often at times looked like the most likely player to arrive in north London, but when comparing his stats to his teammate Merino, the Gunners would be smarter to invest in his services instead.

The former Magpie talent contributed with three more combined goals and assists, but also completed more progressive passes - a statistic that could play perfectly into the hands of attackers such as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Merino has also demonstrated his excellent ball-winning abilities winning more tackles than Zubimendi, but also winning over 100 more aerial duels, living up to the name of “duel monster” as dubbed by analyst Ben Mattinson.

How Zubimendi & Merino compare in 2023/24 Statistics Zubimendi Merino Games 31 32 Goals + assists 5 8 Progressive passes 152 163 Tackles won 27 43 Aerials won 44 164 Blocks 33 36 Stats via FBref

He’s proven to be an excellent play in and out of possession, with the £34m fee touted a potential bargain for a player of his quality.

The rumoured fee is also cheaper than Zubimendi, but he’s produced some stats that his fellow compatriot couldn’t match - potentially allowing Arsenal to sign a world-class talent at a very competitive price.

Merino’s potential move to the Emirates could complete Arteta’s midfield and hand Arsenal a huge boost in their pursuit of ending the long-awaited drought for a league triumph.