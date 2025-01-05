Arsenal are in the market for reinforcements this month, with manager Mikel Arteta repeatedly hinting that a new signing is indeed possible before the end of January.

Arsenal targeting new winger for Mikel Arteta in January

Bukayo Saka is set to be out for the foreseeable future after undergoing surgery on his hamstring, which has prompted interim sporting director Jason Ayto, assisted by managing director Richard Garlick, to look into the transfer market for solutions.

Saka is expected to be out until March, with Arsenal targeting the likes of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha as a possible alternative to the England star. The 25-year-old can play a variety of roles, including as a centre-forward, second striker and out wide, making him a very attractive option for Arsenal.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18 Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 15

However, Wolves are also trying to fend off the Gunners by tying Cunha down with a long-term deal, meaning he could also be a very tricky transfer to pull off - especially in January.

While it is unclear whether they wish to sign a new centre midfielder this month, Arsenal have been repeatedly linked with a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the build up to 2025.

Some outlets have previously suggested that Arsenal are willing to bid for Zubimendi in January, but we're yet to see more recent reports of a potential winter attempt to prise Mikel Merino's former teammate to the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta is apparently a fan of the 25-year-old, though, according to Fabrizio Romano earlier this year.

“From what I’m hearing, Mikel Arteta is still a big fan of the player and believes he could be perfect for any club around the world," said the reliable journalist to CaughtOffside.

“Another club following the Zubimendi situation was Bayern. From what I heard, in case Xabi Alonso was going to accept the job, Zubimendi was going to be one of their main targets in the summer transfer window."

Martin Zubimendi could be "influenced" to join Arsenal

According to reports in Spain, Zubimendi could be "influenced" to join Arsenal, mainly thanks to Arteta's fondness for the player.

As well as the N5 side, it is believed both Real Madrid and Liverpool are contending for his services, but it isn't made clear whether a transfer is possible for January. If any of the aforementioned teams were to make a move this month, then their biggest obstacle would be if Zubimendi is unlikely to depart his boyhood club mid-season.

They would have to agree terms with the Spain international after potentially triggering the £50 million release clause in his contract, which allows interested sides to bypass club-to-club negotiations with Sociedad and head straight to the player himself to discuss a move.