The January window is fast approaching for title-chasing Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, and a rumoured top transfer target has apparently already made a decision about joining Arsenal next month.

Arsenal beat Man United 2-0 as Arteta rediscovers best Premier League form

Following a very difficult period just before the latest international break, with Arsenal going from mid-October to mid-November without a single Premier League win, Arteta has now guided his side back to an imperious run of form.

Convincing wins over Nottingham Forest, Sporting Lisbon, West Ham and Man United have resurrected a sense of real positivity and belief that Arsenal are still in with a real chance of winning their first title in over two decades, with the north Londoners travelling to Craven Cottage for a face-off against mid-table Fulham on Sunday.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1

Arteta dealt Ruben Amorim his first loss as United boss earlier this week with a 2-0 win at the Emirates, courtesy of goals from Jurrien Timber and William Saliba, as Arsenal continue to be a real menace from set-pieces.

Speaking in a post-match press conference after Arsenal's victory over the Red Devils, Arteta hailed his team's mental resilience to come back so strongly after their winless run.

"The will to win is there, they try, we try all our best to do that," said Arteta on Arsenal's 2-0 win over United.

"It’s true we went through a lot in that period, the schedule and the opposition that we played, a lot of things and that’s the thing you have to react. It’s about trying to do it next, today we have won four in a row but it doesn’t matter we have to go to Fulham now and be better than them to try to win the game. It’s every three days, it’s a crazy schedule, we’re going to need everybody and mentally be very strong because you’re going to have to go through those moments."

The club could even strengthen their resolve further with new January additions, with reports suggesting that Arsenal are prepared to move for Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton as they contemplate life without out-of-contract duo Jorginho and Thomas Partey.

Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi decides whether he'll join Arsenal in January

According to The Boot Room, Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi remains on Arsenal's radar as another top midfield target, despite failing to tempt him away from La Liga in the summer.

Former sporting director Edu Gaspar sealed a deal for his former teammate Mikel Merino instead, but there is a belief that Arsenal are reigniting their interest in Zubimendi for 2025.

However, they've been dealt bad news about a move for him in the winter, as it is believed that Zubimendi is planning to stay at Sociedad in January amid Arsenal's interest in signing him.

Liverpool are also contenders for his signature, but the Spain international would actually prefer a move to Real Madrid over anybody else at the end of the season.

Zubimendi's contract includes a £50 million release clause, so it appears the biggest obstacle to any move for the 25-year-old is his personal preference.